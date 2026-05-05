Wangaratta police are appealing for witnesses of an alleged road rage incident on Parfitt Road, Wangaratta in recent weeks.

A police spokesperson said the incident occurred in the westbound lanes on the Parfitt Road bridge on Wednesday 22 April at approximately 2pm.

The alleged incident involved a white Toyota four-wheel-drive and a silver Holden Colorado utility.

Anyone who has any information is urged to contact Wangaratta Police on (03) 5723 0888 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or make a confidential report via www.crimestoppersvic.com.au