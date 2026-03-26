Registered political parties and prospective candidates for the 2026 state election are being urged to familiarise themselves with the regulatory requirements and avoid costly mistakes by registering for a series of new information sessions hosted by the Victorian Electoral Commission (VEC).

The VEC will deliver a comprehensive program of online sessions designed to prepare both party-endorsed and independent candidates for the November state election.

The sessions will cover key topics, including political finance, nomination procedures, how-to-vote card registration, campaign obligations and election operations.

The program will be delivered in three rounds across the year, with six targeted sessions in each round.

Sessions are offered at a range of times, including weekdays and weekends.

Electoral Commissioner Sven Bluemmel is encouraging candidates to take advantage of this opportunity.

"Prospective candidates will be provided with practical guidance, learn how election processes work on the ground, and have the chance to speak directly with our experts about the election processes that involve them," Mr Bluemmel said.

"Having a clear understanding of the rules well before the election timeline can help candidates avoid unnecessary errors and compliance issues."

Candidates can register for any sessions across the three rounds and may choose to attend multiple sessions on the same topic or focus on those most relevant to their needs.

Recordings will be made available to registered participants who attend following each session.

Registered participants may also be contacted later if changes to the law affect what candidates are required to do.

Further details, including session dates, times and topics covered are available on the registration page at vec.vic.gov.au/se26-info-sessions.