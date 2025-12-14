Centrelink, Medicare and Child Support customers are encouraged to prepare for payment and service changes over the holiday season.

Services Australia is reminding customers their regular payment and reporting dates may change due to public holidays in December and January.

All Services Australia service centres and most call centres will also close on public holidays on 25, 26 and 29 December and on 1 January.

Services Australia spokesperson Chelsea Kviklys said people can check for changes to their payment and reporting dates using their Centrelink online account through myGov or the Services Australia website.

“You may need to report to Services Australia earlier than usual because of the public holidays,” Ms Kviklys said.

“We may also pay you earlier than usual ahead of a public holiday.

"It’s important to remember this isn’t an extra payment – it’s your regular payment paid early.

“To plan ahead, you can check for any changes to your reporting or payment date using your Centrelink online account through myGov.

"Our service and payment changes are also listed on our website.”

Services Australia’s online and self-service options will continue to be available 24/7 over the holiday period.

"You’ll be able to jump into your online account or Express Plus mobile app or use our phone self-service lines at all times," Ms Kviklys said.

Claiming Medicare benefits at the doctor’s or registering as an organ donor online will also continue as normal.

Medicare services for health professionals will also remain uninterrupted over the holiday period.

For more information about changes to services, including revised reporting and payment dates, head online to servicesaustralia.gov.au/holidays.