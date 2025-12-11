The state government has launched the Victorian Alcohol and Other Drugs Strategy 2025-2035 – deliverable as part of the $95 million Statewide Action Plan.

It is built on evidence, sector insights and the lived experience of Victorians, and outlines how the system will address new and emerging patterns of alcohol and other drug harms (AOD) use, as well as tackle stigma and improve the general health, mental health, and wellbeing of vulnerable Victorians.

Gateway Health is committed to delivering high-quality alcohol and other drug (AOD) treatment services across North East Victoria and welcomes the Victorian Government’s Alcohol & Other Drugs Strategy 2024–2035.

Gateway Health currently provides a comprehensive suite of AOD programs, including Counselling, Care and Recovery Coordination, Family Drug Support, High Risk of Overdose Support, the Multidisciplinary Enhanced Rural Pharmacotherapy Service, the Needle and Syringe Program, the Non-Residential Drug Withdrawal Program, Youth AOD Outreach, and a 12-month residential rehabilitation program based in Wangaratta.

“The demand for our services is high,” Trent Dean, chief executive officer at Gateway Health, said.

"We know individuals and families are often unsure where to turn for help, and access to treatment can be slow due to system-wide waitlists.

“We hope the strategy delivers increased funding for regional programs so we can continue to meet growing demand for support."

The strategy outlines five priority areas including:

1. Better information and easier access to services, so people and families know exactly where to access help.

2. Stronger and increased flexibility in harm reduction and treatment options.

3. Culturally safe and self-determined responses for Aboriginal Victorians, codesigned with community.

4. System innovation and continuous improvement to support the system to adapt to emerging drug trends.

5. Greater coordination across mental health, housing, justice and other services.

Implementation will roll out through a series of delivery phases.

The first phase will focus on strengthening existing AOD services and improving access to treatment, care and support.

It will see the trialling of naloxone dispensing machines so this safe medication can be more easily accessed at any time of day to help people in a life-or-death emergency.

It will also see the introduction of a ‘Never Use Alone’ overdose prevention and response helpline which will provide anonymous care and advice – reducing overdose risk and ensuring emergency services can respond faster if needed.

Additionally, the Labor Government will also partner with Aboriginal communities to deliver a culturally safe AOD implementation action plan to align with a commitment to improving health outcomes, agreed to in the National Closing the Gap agreement.

To read the Victorian Alcohol and Other Drugs Strategy 2025-2035, please visit health.vic.gov.au/alcohol-other-drugs/victorian-aod-strategy.