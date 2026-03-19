The monumental statewide Treaty is here after lengthy, coordinated lobbying and now its time for Treaty to deliver real outcomes.

The First Peoples’ Assembly of Victoria will form part of a new entity - Gellung Warlwhich - which will help shape the decision-making process for Treaty according to what First Nations people envisage.

But it all starts with a vote.

On Saturday, 21 March through to 12 April, First Nations people can vote for a candidate who will represent their community.

Among the North East assembly member candidates is Gunaikurnai woman Bobbie Pepper.

Born and raised in Seymour, Bobbie said this opportunity isn’t about assuming a seat – it’s about utilising it and amplifying community voices.

If she's elected, she said community voices will be at the centre of every decision made.

“I’m not running to sit back — I’m running to be present,” she said.

“To show up, to listen to our mob, and to make sure their voices are carried into the First Peoples’ Assembly.

“This is about making sure our communities aren’t overlooked, and that Treaty is shaped by the people it’s meant to represent.”

Bobbie’s community work has been foundational in molding her campaign, and she is determined to champion and deliver what the community actually wants.

“Through my work in community and volunteering, the biggest thing I hear is that people want to be genuinely listened to and involved in decisions that affect their lives,” she said.

“There’s a strong call for self-determination, where First Nations people have real control over their futures, not just consultation.

“People are also asking for better outcomes in everyday areas like health, education, housing, and support for young people, alongside stronger recognition and protection of culture, language, and identity.

“But above all, what I hear from mob is the need for real, practical change — not just words — and for leaders who will show up, stay connected, and be accountable to community.”

Throughout her campaign, she said she'll continue to assess the needs of this electorate by doing the groundwork; attending local events, making visits to towns, and engaging in conversations with community members.

"I’ll also use my existing community networks, along with social media and direct outreach, to make sure people have multiple ways to share their views," Bobbie said.

"For me, it’s about being visible, approachable, and consistent — not just during the election, but every step of the way — so people know they can reach me, and that their voices will be heard."

Bobbie said she is inspired by the commitment her community demonstrates and is genuinely invested in and passionate about what constituents have to say.

“I’d just like to acknowledge the strength, resilience, and leadership of our mob across North East Victoria,” she said.

“Our communities hold so much knowledge and deserve to be heard and respected in every step of this journey.

“I want people to know that I’m always open to listening and connecting — whether that’s at community events or through a conversation.

“I encourage mob across the region to reach out, share their thoughts, and be part of shaping what comes next.”

If you are a Traditional Owner of Country in Victoria or an Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander person who has lived in Victoria for at least three of the last five years aged over 16 years old, you can enrol to vote here: treatyelections.org/get-enrolled/.

Enrollees can vote at VACCA, 27-29 Faithfull Street, Wangaratta, but a full list of in-person voting locations can be found at treatyelections.org/where-to-vote/