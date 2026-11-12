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Youngest candidate brings fresh voice to contest

<p>FRESH VOICE: Labor Party candidate Jen Smith.</p>\\n
<p>FRESH VOICE: Labor Party candidate Jen Smith.</p>\\n

FRESH VOICE: Labor Party candidate Jen Smith.

Labor Party Ovens Valley candidate Jen Smith
Jeff Zeuschner
November 12, 2026 • 01:00

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