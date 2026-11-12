Youngest candidate brings fresh voice to contest

Jen Smith is hoping being the youngest of all nine candidates contesting Ovens Valley can be seen as a strength, not a weakness. "While I may not have the life experience, I have a fresh voice and can offer a different perspective," the 22 year old said this week. "I think it's important for all voices to be heard...you can't just have one demographic...you need different generation's points of view." While she lives in Melbourne, where she's studying a double bachelor's degree in law and global studies at Australian Catholic University while working part-time in retail and hospitality, the country girl who grew up in Numurkah says her candidacy is about being a voice for rural and regional communities. "My number one objective is having conversations with locals, understanding how they are feeling and channeling that back to the party, to ensure their voices are being heard," Ms Smith said, noting all three of her brothers are in the electorate and have a had a few things to say. "Obviously supporting people around the cost of living, making our roads safer, providing quality education and healthcare are all important local issues, and so too is supporting students studying at university to see them come back into their communities and help the regional economy." Ms Smith, who has been a field organiser for the Essendon branch of the ALP and spent time with Federal Minister for Youth Senator Jess Walsh, said her party was committed to deliver for working people and she was ready to fight for Ovens Valley. Labor, under the candidacy of party stalwart Zuvele Leschen, won almost 21 per cent of the primary vote in Ovens Valley at the 2022 state election.