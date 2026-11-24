More than 9000 Ovens Valley constituents have already hit the polls as early voting for the state election continues. Within a few hours of opening on Tuesday 24 November, attendance at the electorate's only early voting centre at Victory Church in Wangaratta was picking up rapidly. It comes as upward of 2000 votes were collected on Monday 23 November, the highest since early voting opened last Wednesday 18 November (and low sensory voting on Tuesday 17 November). This increasing trend in daily figures is only expected to accelerate in line with the VEC’s projection of up to 60 per cent of constituents voting prior to election day. Early voting at Victory Church is open from 9am to 6pm for the remainder of this week, and will be open from 8am to 6pm along with other polling stations on election day this Saturday. It's important to note the VEC states this early voting centre has limited or no wheelchair access, with "the path from the carpark, or street, to the building entrance... inaccessible for wheelchair users". For more details about voting centres and their accessibility, visit https://maps.vec.vic.gov.au/elections and enter your postcode.