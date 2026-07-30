Wangaratta West Combined Probus

Vice president Lola Clarke presided over the July meeting due to the absence of president Lendsay Maiden.

Lola’s first duty was to welcome Marian and Bernie Ginnivan to our club and induct them as new members.

We wish them many happy times with our club.

Social activities continue despite the colder weather, with members recently enjoying ten-pin bowls and a visit to the Woollen Mills.

Regular Thursday’s at Homestead see members knitting or playing hoy.

The walking group is meeting at McDonald’s car park on Wednesday mornings.

Lunch at local venues on last Sunday of the month are always well attended.

A highlight for July was Christmas in July lunch at Remel’s Whorouly.

August will see us at a TAFE luncheon.

The guest speaker at our July meeting was Dave Nicholson from Fire Rescue Victoria.

Dave, a retired fireman from Melbourne joined the fire service in 1973 and served 33 years.

He speaks to groups of older people on fire safety.

Dave told us there were 21 preventable deaths due to fire in Victoria last year.

Most deaths occur in the home and living alone is a greater risk for the elderly.

A lively discussion was held with many questions and answers and tips regarding batteries, power-boards and various electrical appliances to help us stay fire-safe in the home.

A busy man, Dave was presented with a small token of appreciation before he went on his way to speak to more groups in Canberra.

A special ‘shout-out’ to members who are on the sick list at present.

Keep warm and safe during the cold weather.

Wangaratta Central Combined Probus Club

The meeting on Friday 17 July opened at 10am by vice president Ian Wiedeman who welcomed our guest, Andy Kimber.

He then introduced president Colin Thomson to commence the meeting.

Current membership is now 75.

Our 'Who am I?' paid tribute to one of our members who has just passed away.

We had a rather extensive history of Julianna Powell.

Her history is quite amazing with her hiding from both Russians and Germans and eventually escaping to Australia in the 1950s for a better life, which she found and enjoyed to the full.

For the guest speaker, Rhonda Wiedemann introduced Terry Wagstaffe and Michael Ralston from the Wangaratta Men’s Shed.

Terry gave a brief history of the Wangaratta Men’s Shed.

In the years 2006-2010, it was found that unlike other towns in the district, Wangaratta had nowhere for men to go and talk and be creative.

Wodonga Men’s Shed facilitated the formation of Wangaratta Men’s Shed at Stanley Street, Wangaratta South.

It opened with 48 members and currently it has 73 members.

Upcoming events:

Friday 31 July: 'Christmas in July' at The Vine Hotel.

Thursday 13 August, 8.30am: Breakfast club at the Gateway.

Thursday 10 September, 8.30am: Breakfast Club at the Gateway.

Wednesday 16 September: Trip to Shepparton to visit Shepparton Art Museum.

The next general meeting will be held at the Wangaratta Bowls and Sports Club at Park Lane, at 10am on Friday 21 August.

Wangaratta Ladies Probus

We certainly have had some frosty mornings, but the days have been lovely.

All groups continue doing well with many activities since last month.

The social dine-out club had 11 ladies visit the Moyhu Hotel, which offers a wide variety of meals on the menu with either chips and salad or vegetables and mash and they are all offered with a half serve available.

All the ladies enjoyed the day.

On 26 June, the garden group travelled to Chiltern and after walking around the street it was decided to have lunch at the bakery which had a large selection to choose from.

I believe they stayed for quite a while chatting and solving the problems of the world.

Mahjong continues to grow with an average of eight to nine people attending each fortnight.

They finish the day with afternoon tea and sparkling conversation.

We finished off the month with our 'Christmas in July' lunch at King River Café with 34 ladies attending.

We started off with a short meeting and then we were treated to a delicious roast Christmas lunch followed by a dessert of either cheesecake or lemon tart finishing with coffee and tea.

As usual the meal was delicious and I noticed there were plenty of empty plates returning to the kitchen.

A big thank you to King River Café.

Wangaratta Appin Park Combined Probus

President Amelia Edwards called the July meeting to order welcoming members present and one visitor, Judy Hammersley.

There were quite a few apologies this month, we look forward to seeing more members attend as the weather gets warmer and the days get brighter.

Members are still enjoying the weekly or monthly activities despite the cold, with games group having fun on the second Wednesday of each month at the Men’s Shed.

Walkers are "on the go" each Monday morning at 9am.

Afternoon and evening cards continue weekly.

Monthly combined breakfast group are meeting at Aroma Deli at 9am on 2 August and gentlemen’s breakfast group meet the last Thursday of each month 8.30am at the Gateway.

Craft group are keeping fingers busy with knitting, crocheting, or hand crafts of all kinds on the last Tuesday of each month.

There are two vacancies in the book club.

If you’re interested contact Ann Foley.

Marianne is always on the look-out for a good film for the movie group.

The Friday lunch group is heading to Eldorado on 21 August with a visit to Londrigan Sculpture, Eldorado Pottery and Museum and McEvoy Tavern for lunch.

It’s full-steam ahead for the Sydney trip on 19-23 October.

Sue Abotomy has a great itinerary planned for those going.

We’re still looking for a venue for Melbourne Cup luncheon, please let us know your ideas.

Vice president Phil is looking into an overnight trip to Echuca and surrounds for November also.

The recent Christmas in July lunch was again a great success with a delicious meal at a wonderful venue Remel, Whorouly.

Thank you Ruth and co for a fantastic job making us all feel so welcome.