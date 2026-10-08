Social media
Home page>News>Probus club action picki...
News

Probus club action picking up

<p>PROBUS POWER: Select members from a number of Probus clubs in the region gathered for the North East Victoria Probus Group (NEVPG) meeting, including (from left); Shirley Sullivan (Wangaratta Ladies), Lyn Male (Wangaratta Central), Michael Ransom (Probus South Pacific Chairman), Heather Wallace (Benalla Rosecity), Anne Diffey and Amelia Edwards (Wangaratta Appin Park)</p>\\n
<p>PROBUS POWER: Select members from a number of Probus clubs in the region gathered for the North East Victoria Probus Group (NEVPG) meeting, including (from left); Shirley Sullivan (Wangaratta Ladies), Lyn Male (Wangaratta Central), Michael Ransom (Probus South Pacific Chairman), Heather Wallace (Benalla Rosecity), Anne Diffey and Amelia Edwards (Wangaratta Appin Park)</p>\\n

PROBUS POWER: Select members from a number of Probus clubs in the region gathered for the North East Victoria Probus Group (NEVPG) meeting, including (from left); Shirley Sullivan (Wangaratta Ladies), Lyn Male (Wangaratta Central), Michael Ransom (Probus South Pacific Chairman), Heather Wallace (Benalla Rosecity), Anne Diffey and Amelia Edwards (Wangaratta Appin Park)

Warmer weather and upcoming trips set the tone for September's Probus reports
October 8, 2026 • 01:00

Subscription required to continue reading this article

OTHER ARTICLES

Most popular stories

News

Wangaratta council reports $11.6m deficit following $4.7m asset write-off and major settlement

Wangaratta council reports $11.6m deficit following $4.7m asset write-off and major settlement
Wangaratta council reports $11.6m deficit following $4.7m asset write-off and major settlement
Digital Editions

Wangaratta Chronicle, Wednesday, 7 October, 2026

Wangaratta Chronicle, Wednesday, 7 October, 2026
Wangaratta Chronicle, Wednesday, 7 October, 2026
News

Premiership coaches to step down at Lions

Premiership coaches to step down at Lions
Premiership coaches to step down at Lions
Sport

Mario on a mission for Project 365

Mario on a mission for Project 365
Mario on a mission for Project 365