Probus club action picking up

PROBUS POWER: Select members from a number of Probus clubs in the region gathered for the North East Victoria Probus Group (NEVPG) meeting, including (from left); Shirley Sullivan (Wangaratta Ladies), Lyn Male (Wangaratta Central), Michael Ransom (Probus South Pacific Chairman), Heather Wallace (Benalla Rosecity), Anne Diffey and Amelia Edwards (Wangaratta Appin Park)