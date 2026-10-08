Probus club action picking up

Wangaratta West Combined Probus President Lendsay Maiden presided over the September meeting, welcoming all present. Membership to the end of August is 61 members and 10 non-active members. Lendsay presented Trevor Prentice with a certificate to acknowledge his 90th birthday. All members congratulated Trevor on achieving this wonderful milestone. A special certificate was presented to Lois and Malcolm Hargreaves who are celebrating their Sapphire Wedding Anniversary; 65 years of mutual devotion is well worth celebrating. Various groups are still active. The garden group is going to Sunnymeade Garden near Euroa on 24 October. Members are meeting at Wareena Park to carpool, leaving at 9am. Four acres of springtime garden should be a treat. Walkers and talkers have been meeting at 10am at Bachelor’s Green for the past month, with coffee afterwards. The movie group recently enjoyed the film ‘Holy Day’ and lunch afterwards at Muddy Waters Café. Some 36 members partook in a scrumptious High Tea at TAFE on 2 September. The food and presentation is a credit to the apprentices who cater for the occasion. The club birthday luncheon will be held on 21 October at King River Café. Guest speaker after morning tea was singer Bill Arnold. Bill has been in the music industry for many years as a drummer, performing locally and far afield. He sang a variety of songs from the 1950s to 80s. As the club does not have a welfare person, president Lendsay had contacted a number of members who are not well during the month. He passed best wishes to them all and the club hopes to see them at a meeting soon. Wangaratta Appin Park Combined Probus. President Amelia Edwards called the meeting to order welcoming members present and one visitor, Jeanette Owens. A minute’s silence was held for Dominic Giglio who passed away recently. Deepest sympathy goes to his wife Angelina and family - Dominic will be missed by members. The club has 78 active members and five non-active, with new members welcome to come along and join us. The club meets on the second Tuesday of the month 10am at the Wangaratta Club. Amelia gave an update on North East Victoria Probus Group (NEVPG) meeting held at Wangaratta Club in August. Some 23 members from various clubs within the North East came together to discuss future outings and activities involving clubs and how to keep Probus active in the area. Special interests groups are always busy with their activities, be it games group who meet 5.30pm second Wednesday of the month at Men’s Shed for games and take-away tea, or walking group who meet 9am Monday mornings at Bachelor’s Green. Friday lunch group are meeting at King River Café at 12pm on 16 October. The Sydney trippers leave on XPT on 19 October to 23rd October for a fun-filled time around Sydney. Melbourne Cup Day on 3 November is at Jan Kellet’s place. Bubbles are supplied on arrival and a two course meal with lots of fun activities. Cost is $40 pp - pay by 20 October. Expression of interest are open for a day trip to Echuca and a sail on a paddle steamer on 19 November. Bus leaves Wareena Park at 8.30am. Cost is $50pp. Other clubs have been invited to join in. Contact secretary Sue 0408 212 656 to book. Wangaratta Ladies Probus President Margaret opened the meeting and welcomed those present including inductee Anna Heard. Anna has joined in many activities already and she has been welcomed into the club. This month, 17 ladies attended breakfast at the Gateway. This is very popular with the members and as always the food was great as was the company; it starts off the day wonderfully. Social dine out this month was at Chase Café with eight ladies in attendance. The meal was varied and enjoyable. The garden group met at Wareena Park and went to Ability Café in Tone Road where they also enjoyed their lunch. Fun and fitness continues to have many participants each week and ten pin bowling has a core group that attend each month. Instead of a guest speaker this month, Rosemary Long asked everyone to bring a photo of themselves either from their deb, wedding or some formal event. Rosemary then numbered them and everyone had to guess who they were. Some were easy to pick while others were harder. A very interesting exercise - thank you to Rosemary for organising it. Members were also treated to a lovely morning tea made by Mary Kerr and Joan Wyatt. Something a bit different from usual. Thank you Mary and Joan it was delicious. As the weather warms up, the club looks forward to more outings. Wangaratta Central Combined Probus Club The Friday 18 September meeting opened at 10am by president Colin Thomson who welcomed members and guests (Carol Rosehain, Jude Harley and Ron Hooper) to the meeting. September's 'Who am I?' was about Pat who moved with her parents from Canberra to the cooler climate of Launceston. She worked at Swinburne University for 23 years in various roles. After the passing of her husband, she decided to dabble online, someone who would travel with her. So she met her current husband who did go on holidays with her and proposed to her in Lucerne, Switzerland. They moved here three years ago. She is a keen tennis player, enjoys the library, knitting and walking the dog daily. Guest speaker was author Carol Rosenhain, who spoke about her recent book 'A Whispering of Trees'. This book is a harrowing account of a tragedy that involved the murder of a six-year-old boy and the terrible life that his younger sister endured throughout her life. The book uses court records and other official documentation that reveals a system that failed the young girl/woman on so many occasions. It is a gripping story but probably not suited to the faint hearted. Coming events: Wednesday 21 October: Scenic trip to Dinning’s bush block. Come along for a scenic drive and bush picnic. Barbecue sausage for lunch - if you have any food allergies, please bring your own lunch. Fruit and afternoon tea provided. Cost is $10 - payable on the day. Notify Eileen 0418 505 673 by 14 October. Wednesday 18 November: 'Fiddler on the Roof' in Melbourne. This is a Probus Club of Benalla Lakeside activity. Cost $139.00 per person, includes entry to show (B reserve tickets), and bus departing Benalla at 8am and returning at 6pm. For further information contact Lakeside secretary, Dianne Standford-Munro on 0410 455 240 or email ladydinz@gmail.com The next general meeting will be held at the Wangaratta Bowls and Sports Club at Park Lane, at 10am on Friday 19 October 2026.