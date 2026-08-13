Wangaratta's older community are being spoilt for choice with the number of aged care service providers in the Wangaratta area able to help with what can be a confusing transition to another supplier.

Rural City of Wangaratta council will exit aged care service delivery, with the clients within the Support at Home Program asked to transition to an alternative provider by 30 September 2026.

Every Tuesday and Thursday residents and families can drop in to speak to multiple service providers in the former digital hub building to the left of the Wangaratta Library entrance doors.

Aged care service provider MHA Wangaratta was at last Thursday's session and Marcia Nicholson said they have a shop front in Reid Street and clients can visit to transfer over to Support at Home with MHA.

"Support at Home is a service for people with higher needs including domestic assistance with shopping, showering, transport, gardening, cleaning, district nursing and allied health," Ms Nicholson said.

"There is also care coordination for people who find it difficult to manage their own care needs."

Leanne Mickelson works with Marcia and reported that people were expressing confusion and needing help to guide them through what is a complex journey.

"Information from My Aged Care is confusing and complex for people to understand across all facilitators," she said.

"These sessions allow people to come along and find out what services are on offer, in simple terms and with obligation free advice."

Sue Filipovich from Intereach said it's about supporting people to transition their packages across from council to whichever the organisation they choose.

Ms Filipovich reiterated the level of confusion for clients needing to transition their Support at Home service by 30 September.

She said the government has in the past assigned certain providers a geographical area in a large municipality in the initial stages Commonwealth Home Support package transitions to make the process as streamlined as possible.

"It was about having the process as smooth as possible to have that continuity of services," she said.

"It's a big change for people because they are dependent and have relationships with their support workers."

Ms Filipovich said if there are former council support workers who want to come and work with Intereach they will welcome that.

Liz Grogan from Uniting AgeWell said they are appreciative of the work council is doing to support clients through the transition.

She said they are available and doing everything they can to help people in what is a difficult time.

"We understand that when the change isn't your choice it can feel really tough to find where to land," Ms Grogan said.

"We have enquiries coming in and people are a bit unsure and we are reassuring people and doing what we can to help."

Ms Grogan explained they are working with the council to ensure people can keep the workers they know where possible.

When it comes to costs, different providers have different rates and that's including council.

"We all have the same guidelines and requirements from the government and the changes are something people have to navigate and look at what's affordable," she said.

"They come to us and we look at budgets for people and their current service with the council and what the client wants to continue.

"It's no obligation - here's a budget and this is what it would look like with Uniting AgeWell, helping them make informed choices, and we're very, very transparent.

"This is important, particularly with new clients who have to contribute their own funds towards their care - we have to be transparent.

"We need to make sure people are getting the care they can afford, not only through their package but their private contributions as well."

Respect CEO Jason Binder said the organisation had been speaking with local residents at a series of information sessions, with many people looking for clarity about what they need to do before 30 September.

“Changing providers can feel like a big change, particularly when you’re used to how things work and know the people who come into your home,” Mr Binder said.

“Support at Home can be complicated and there’s a lot of information to work through, particularly when you’re also having to choose a new provider.

"We’ve helped people through similar transitions in other regional communities and, in our experience, people mainly want to understand what changes, what stays the same and what they need to do next.”

Respect already provides aged care, retirement living and home care services in Wangaratta through St John’s, The Terrace and its local home care team.

“Having local people involved is important with home care," he said.

"People build relationships with those who support them, so maintaining those local connections and avoiding disruption to services is a big part of making the transition work.”

For more information including a list of service providers visit https://www.wangaratta.vic.gov.au/Services/Aged-Care/Update-to-Aged-Care-Services