Victorian public teachers and education staff have voted yes to a revised pay deal from the Victorian government, which Premier Ben Carroll said will make them the best paid in Australia, "with the best conditions".

The Victorian branch of the Australian Education Union (AEU) said 83 per cent of its members participated in a vote last week, with 79 per cent of those voting in favour, ending a protracted bargaining process that included two strikes.

The revised government offer promises pay rises between 28.3 per cent and 32.4 per cent for teachers, assistant principals and principals over four years, and a lump sum payment of $2000 at the start of the agreement.

An experienced teacher's salary will rise from $118,063 to $151,419 by 2029, including a $15,393 boost this year to put them ahead of their NSW counterparts, while an early career teacher's pay will increase $12,343 by October 2026, bringing them into line with NSW

The accepted offer also includes improvements to working conditions, including a halving of meeting hours, from 80 to 40 a year, to give staff more time for planning, preparation and assessment.

Premier Carroll said the the revised pay deal would cost taxpayers more - between $5 billion and $5.5 billion - but it was an "investment in the future".