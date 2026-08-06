Kickstart your weekend by joining in the weekly Wangaratta Parkrun on Saturday 8 August at 8am for a five kilometres timed run, jog or walk from Apex Park.

Wangaratta Parkrun event director Graeme Blanch said Parkrun started in the UK a bit over 20 years ago and locally it celebrated its 11th birthday in June this year.

"We have seven run directors [we are all volunteers] who take it in turns to be in charge each Saturday," he said.

"In addition we need another six to eight volunteers each week to fill various roles like timekeeping, marshalling, tailwalking, and other jobs."

Parkrun is open to everyone, and it is free.

"It’s best to register with parkrun www.parkrun.com.au but not essential," Graeme said.

"Once registered you receive a barcode and an email which measures your weekly effort.

"The atmosphere at Parkrun is welcoming and friendly.

"Everybody is smiling except perhaps when trying to run or walk fast!

"Parkrunners can walk, jog, or run. It’s not a race except against your own time perhaps.

"Parkrun happens every Saturday morning at 8am and it’s always a beautiful 5km walk, jog or run long the beautiful Ovens River, 2.5km out and 2.5km back

"It’s a perfect start to the weekend to join in with a positive group of people from all walks of life and with vastly different athletic abilities."

Volunteers are vital to Parkrun and Graeme said the event could not do without its weekly volunteers.

"Most participants know that it’s great to volunteer about every five to 10 times you come to Parkrun," he said.

"Volunteering is fun, it’s easy, all instructions are received on the day and you also get to chat and meet some great people.

"Many parkrunners enjoy a coffee up the street after Parkrun.

"Every week in Wangaratta we have a growing number of participants, anywhere from 65 last week to 175 on a busy weekend.

"Every week we have visitors from many places and overseas who do Parkrun in their home towns.

"Some keen parkrunners travel the country and overseas and include Parkrun in other cities and towns around the world.

"We welcome any newcomers to Apex Park every Saturday.

"It’s best to arrive by 7.45am for the briefing from the run director before the 8am start."

Taking part is easy – just register in advance by 6pm on the Friday before your first ever parkrun event, the great thing is that you only ever need to do this once.

For more information or to register, visit https://www.parkrun.com.au/wangaratta/.

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What's On In Brief

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Wangaratta Farmers Market

The next Wangaratta Farmers Market will be held on Saturday 8 August in the grounds of the Holy Trinity Cathedral from 8am to 12pm.

There will be a diverse range of stallholders showcasing locally grown and made produce including fresh fruit and vegetables, homemade goods, crafts and more.

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Community Dance Around

Dust off your dancing shoes and join a lively night of country-style fun at the Community Dance Around on Saturday 8 August from 7pm to 10pm at Gapsted Hall on the Great Alpine Road with a donation entry of $10 for a family and $5 for an individual.

The evening is open to all ages and experience levels, with live music by Bally Kiel, a friendly atmosphere and even a lucky door prize.

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Avian Park Community Market

The Avian Park Community Market is on this Sunday at Avian Park, on Newman Street in Wangaratta, from 9am until 1pm with a wide range of stalls to browse with new and used items, plants, fruit and veg and more, with refreshments available.

For more information visit the market's Facebook page 'Avian Park Community Market Wangaratta' or to book a stall call Sheree on 0401 665 886.

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‘Halos in the Shadows’ exhibition

Wangaratta artist Joel Stevens' exhibition ‘Halos in the Shadows’ is on show in the Wangaratta Performing Arts and Convention Centre Foyer Gallery until 2 September.

The exhibition was created as a tribute to the family members who have stood beside him through two decades of living with mental ill health.

Each work reflects on a particular relationship, acknowledging the quiet strength and enduring care that have shaped his journey toward wellness.

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