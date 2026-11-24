Q5: WHAT ARE YOUR ENERGY POLICIES? Tim McCurdy, Nationals Victoria needs affordable, reliable energy, and our plan is to keep the lights on and put downward pressure on power prices. Our Energy Security Requirement will secure additional firm electricity generation through competitive tenders, with gas-fired generation expected to play a leading role. We will scrap Labor’s gas ban and unlock conventional gas projects. We will review Renewable Energy Zones and reform planning laws to protect productive farmland, ensuring farmers and local communities have a genuine say over developments that affect their land, livelihoods and future. Julian Fidge, Libertarian ● I support local, reliable, affordable energy systems that use solar generation and battery storage, hydroelectric dams and nuclear power plants, to provide clean, green electricity. ● Rural communities hosting energy infrastructure should share in its benefits: I would advocate five hours of free electricity each day for rural residents as compensation for hosting nuclear plants, solar farms and batteries. ● Energy installations must re-use old sites like closed power-plants and mines. ● I would organise and lead a rural general strike to force the government to implement these measures. Bronwyn Murphy, Victorian Socialists I’m for drastically reducing energy prices and an immediate transition to renewables. Here’s some of our policies: - Introduce an immediate cap on household electricity and gas prices. - Wipe all existing household utility debts and arrears. - Take Victoria’s energy infrastructure back into public ownership. - Establish a publicly owned, not-for-profit energy operator with a charter mandating energy security, affordability, democratic accountability and the full transition to renewable energy. - Major public investment in offshore wind, utility-scale solar and wind, grid-scale battery storage and pumped hydro. James Rouel, One Nation Victoria People need to afford to heat their homes, and local businesses need reliable power to stay open. One Nation would scrap net-zero targets and subsidies, back investment in existing coal generation, give Victorian users first call on Victorian gas and restore gas connections in new homes. We’d cancel VNI West and the Western Renewables Link, protect productive farmland and repeal Victoria’s nuclear ban so nuclear can be properly considered. I’d judge energy decisions by what they cost local households and whether they keep the lights on. Steve Manning, Independent I support renewable energy, but the transition must be fair, affordable and genuinely involve local communities. Large-scale renewable projects must involve meaningful consultation from the outset, respect landholders and deliver lasting local benefits through properly funded community benefit schemes. Local people deserve a real say in decisions affecting their land, livelihoods and communities, including how community benefit funds are spent. We also need practical action to reduce power bills, helping renters and low-income households access energy efficiency upgrades. My focus is on reliable, affordable energy and ensuring Ovens Valley communities aren't left behind. Carol Norton-Smith, Family First Unfortunately we had no response from this candidate. Jennifer Smith, Labor Labor’s record investment in renewables has helped deliver the lowest wholesale electricity prices in the country. AEMO couldn’t be clearer. With coal retiring, gas supplies declining and demand from new industries growing, now is the worst possible time to slam the brakes on the renewables Victoria needs. Labor has delivered the cheapest energy in the nation while Jess Wilson’s Liberal-One Nation Coalition will cut $40 billion from our services and drive power bills up. Benjamin Gilbert, The Greens Get Victoria off coal and gas and build publicly owned renewable energy that cuts power bills permanently. Make sure regional communities like ours share directly in the benefits, not just host the infrastructure. Back community energy projects, like those North East towns have already pioneered, along with community batteries and local microgrids that keep the lights on during bushfires and storms. Help renters and low-income households get solar, batteries and efficient electric appliances, and support farmers and small businesses to cut their energy costs. Sue Litchfield, Animal Justice Party I support a rapid shift to affordable, reliable clean energy, while carefully considering impacts on wildlife, habitats and local communities. I’d back rooftop solar, storage and energy efficiency, and ensure renewable projects are properly assessed and developed with community input. We must also plan a fair transition away from fossil fuels, supporting workers and regional communities with retraining and secure new jobs. Energy policy should cut pollution without leaving households, workers or animals to carry the cost. Q6: HOW WILL YOU/YOUR PARTY HELP EASE COST OF LIVING PRESSURES FOR OVENS VALLEY RESIDENTS? Tim McCurdy, Nationals Families and businesses across Ovens Valley are under enormous financial pressure, and we need to make life more affordable. We will scrap Labor’s Emergency Services Tax, abolish stamp duty for first home buyers purchasing properties up to $1 million and reopen gas as an energy option to help put downward pressure on power prices. We will also tackle the rising cost of employing tradies, provide free Meningococcal B vaccines and establish a Royal Commission to examine government waste and mismanagement. Our focus is reducing costs, cutting unnecessary taxes and giving families and businesses more breathing room. Julian Fidge, Libertarian ● I will always oppose tax increases and unnecessary bureaucracy. ● I will reduce government duplication, waste and regulation costs. ● I will exempt rural businesses from payroll tax to support local employment and keep jobs in Ovens Valley. ● I will provide rural residents with five hours of free electricity each day in return for hosting solar farms and batteries. ● I will improve essential services: repairing unsafe roads and improving regional public transport, including more capacity and reliable seats on trains. These will help households manage everyday costs, support local businesses and make it easier for people to live and work in the region. ● If required, I would organise and lead a rural general strike to force the government to implement these measures. Bronwyn Murphy, Victorian Socialists I’ll fight to reverse the state of affairs that says profits are sacrosanct in a cost-of-living crisis. Victorian Socialists wants to implement $100 caps on grocery trolleys for families. We want to reverse the privatisation of essential services like energy and transport. We will fight for a 25% rent cut followed by a five-year rent freeze, and for a state-bank to offer below market rate loans to working class people trying to buy a home. We want to massively expand public housing so that everyone can afford a roof over their head, and to reduce market prices of housing. We’ll fight for increased wages for health workers and a transition of private hospitals to public ownership. James Rouel, One Nation Victoria In food relief, I see working people and pensioners needing help with groceries because rent and bills have swallowed their income. That deserves a practical response. One Nation would abolish stamp duty on home, contents and car insurance, wind back land tax increases on rentals and small property owners and cut unjustified government charges on new housing. Our updated families policy includes $300 a year per school-age child for sport and covering remaining out-of-pocket public maternity costs. We also support crisis accommodation in every region and pathways into stable housing and work. Personally, I’d keep pushing for reliable food relief funding that reaches smaller country towns. Steve Manning, Independent Cost-of-living pressures are hitting families right across Ovens Valley, and regional communities often face additional costs simply because of where we live. I want to focus on practical measures that make a difference to household budgets. I'm proposing a funded school lunch pilot, providing free, healthy lunches three days a week at participating local public schools, easing pressure on families while supporting children's wellbeing. I'll also advocate for energy efficiency upgrades for low-income households and renters to help reduce power bills. Better access to local healthcare, reliable public transport and affordable housing would also reduce everyday expenses. As an Independent, I'll work with whoever forms government to deliver meaningful, practical relief. Carol Norton-Smith, Family First Unfortunately we received no response from this candidate. Jennifer Smith, Labor Only Labor will back jobs and deliver real cost of living relief right now, including 20% off rego, half price PT, free PT for kids and the right to work from home protected. We’re focused on helping Victorians keep more money in their pockets. A One Nation-Liberal Coalition making $40 billion in cuts will only make life harder and more expensive. Benjamin Gilbert, The Greens The Greens’ plan tackles the biggest bills households face. Rent: a two-year freeze, then increases capped at wages or CPI. Groceries: make supermarket price gouging illegal and invest $350 million to trial state-owned supermarkets. Energy: publicly owned renewables, plus help for renters and low-income households to get solar and batteries. Schools: genuinely free public education, with no out-of-pocket fees. Transport: cheaper public transport, free for under-21s. We’d pay for this through our $18 billion Fair Share plan, making big banks, gambling corporations, fossil fuel giants and wealthy developers pay more tax, not by squeezing families. For Ovens Valley, that means real money back in people’s pockets every week. Sue Litchfield, Animal Justice Party Cost-of-living pressures in the Ovens Valley are driven by housing, grocery, and utility costs. To ease this, the Animal Justice Party will redirect wasteful public subsidies - such as millions pumped into greyhound racing - directly into community services, regional healthcare, and public housing. We support expanding low-cost vet care to ease the financial burden on pet guardians and farmers. For regional households, we will slash energy bills through widespread rooftop solar and microgrid grants, strengthen renters' rights, and boost local crisis and social housing supply so no Ovens Valley resident is priced out of security.