Qualified students help meet workforce demand

Twelve students have qualified to help meet growing workforce demand in Wangaratta. They recently graduated with their Certificate IV in disability support and Certificate III in Individual Support (Ageing and Disability). The students, some on working visas and others part of the Pacific Australia Labour Mobility (PALM) scheme as well as some locals, completed placement through North East Quality Care and North East Core Supports, with guidance from Leading Integral Training, as they worked to assist in much-needed areas of the community. "Some students have come from other industries, or may be mature-age students seeking a career change, while others have been here for a few years and are looking to upskill," Jackie Larkin from Leading Integral Training said. "They have been through The Little Things program, which all students complete and which focuses on multi-cultural diversity and ensuring positive communication between older people and carers, especially those from different cultures." Among those who have completed the training are Annie Brown and Eseta Lato, who moved from Fiji three years ago. "The training makes us more confident in what we do," Eseta said. Annie agreed: "The more we learn, the better we can care for elderly people." Jackie said this increase in confidence was evident to the trainers, who had watched the growth in students during their studies. Annie and Eseta said they enjoyed working in aged care, which was something of an extension of their heritage. "At home, it's our culture to look after our elderly, so it follows on from that," Annie said. Both Annie and Eseta hope to continue working in Wangaratta, where they have settled into the community. "It's quiet, and nice and friendly," Eseta said. Annie said she loved the inclusive nature of the Wangaratta district: "It feels like home". Jackie said the area was seeing an increase in people from different cultures seeking training in aged care and disability support, including those from Fiji, India, Nepal and Vanuatu. "I can see that continuing into the future, with organisations working together to ensure the provision of quality care," she said. "Having a carer come into your home is a big step, but if we can build confidence in the community that these emerging care professionals are trained and equipped to provide safe, reliable support, that will go a long way. "By working together, we can strengthen confidence in the training of future care professionals, provide exceptional support, and achieve positive outcomes for people receiving care in our communities."