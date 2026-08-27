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Qualified students help meet workforce demand

<p>BUILDING SKILLS: Graduates Eseta Lato and Annie Brown (front) with Wangaratta residents Ken and Janet Clarke, and (back) Jackie Larkin from Leading Integral Training and Suzanne Handley and Alison McLean from North East Quality Care. PHOTO: Simone Kerwin </p>\\n
<p>BUILDING SKILLS: Graduates Eseta Lato and Annie Brown (front) with Wangaratta residents Ken and Janet Clarke, and (back) Jackie Larkin from Leading Integral Training and Suzanne Handley and Alison McLean from North East Quality Care. PHOTO: Simone Kerwin </p>\\n

BUILDING SKILLS: Graduates Eseta Lato and Annie Brown (front) with Wangaratta residents Ken and Janet Clarke, and (back) Jackie Larkin from Leading Integral Training and Suzanne Handley and Alison McLean from North East Quality Care. PHOTO: Simone Kerwin

Newly-graduated students trained and equipped to provide safe, reliable support.
Simone Kerwin
August 27, 2026 • 02:00

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