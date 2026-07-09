Don't miss the chance to hear former Wangaratta High School principal Leon Kildea speak at the Wangaratta Library about his debut novel, on Thursday 16 July.

The Wangaratta resident's book, 'The Finder's Keeper', follows a young girl named Edda on her quest to save an ancient Arctic society.

The 16 July celebration of publication for the book, which starts at 6.30pm, will enable audience members to hear about the tale's evolution from a bedtime story to a published work of fiction through Aurora House.

Its setting moves from the world of ancient Nordic sagas to the snow plains of the Victorian Alps, the latter offering local readers a sense of familiarity.

Keen to add layers to the story which would prompt reflection and learning in readers, Leon has Edda transform from a victim of her fears to someone who conquers them.

Her quest unfolds across a frozen wilderness and ancient secrets which reveal a fragile balance between two worlds - the hidden Arctic realm of the Stormenska, and the ever-expanding South, driven by the desire for material possessions and wealth.

Edda must decide what kind of future is worth fighting for - one that preserves the wisdom of the wild North, or one that risks losing it forever.

To hear more about Leon's writing journey and the story of Edda's quest, book your place for the celebration of publication of 'The Finder's Keeper', by contacting Wangaratta Library on 5721 2366, via email at library@wangaratta.vic.gov.au, or online at humanitix.com

Copies of the book will be available on the evening for $25 (cash required), and Leon will be on hand to sign them.