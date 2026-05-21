In an industry where the hours are long, the margins are razor-thin, and the pressures are relentless, running a successful hospitality venue is a gruelling labour of love.

That is why, when excellence is achieved, we must stop to give flowers when they are well and truly earned.

The recent triumph of Wangaratta’s own at the AHA Victorian Awards for Excellence is not just a win for two local pubs, but a massive validation of our entire regional hospitality landscape.

For the teams at the Old Town 'N' Country Tavern (the Showboat), and Old Faithfull's Brew Bar (Old Faiths) fending off fierce competition from highly polished venues across Victoria is a monumental feat.

What makes these achievements deeply impactful is how they reflect on the broader Wangaratta community.

These accolades put not only our award-winning pubs firmly on the map, but our entire region.

These top-tier venues act as critical drawcards, attracting tourists and regional visitors who may arrive for an award-winning pub meal or a brilliant cocktail menu, but stay to spend money in our local shops, accommodation and entertainment.

This injects vital dollars into the local economy and boosts the confidence of neighboring businesses.

By proving that elite, award-winning standards can be achieved right here in Wangaratta, these venues elevate the benchmark for our entire local service industry.

In a tough economic climate, our local publicans and staff work behind the scenes every single day to deliver high quality pub experiences.

Today, we loudly celebrate their dedication, creativity, and resounding success.