Reconciliation in action

The Bangerang Aboriginal Corporation and the Warby Range Landcare Group have been highly commended in the First Nations Landcare Collaboration Award category at the 2026 Victorian Landcare Awards, in recognition of their 30-year partnership caring for Country in the Wangaratta region. The awards ceremony took place on October 15 in Melbourne and was combined with 40 years of Landcare celebrations. Bangerang Aboriginal Corporation board member and Elder Aunty Joanne Atkinson attended with Warby Range Landcare Group acting secretary Dr Brooke Winzer. Although the partnership did not take out the category, both organisations extend their huge congratulations to award winner, Moogji Aboriginal Council East Gippsland. The Bangerang Aboriginal Corporation and the Warby Range Landcare Group thanked the Gecko CLaN Landcare Network for nominating the partnership. Projects such as Itjumatj Woka Healthy Country Project and the Ngalan Wala, Our Water Initiative have brought Bangerang’s Ngalan Bitja Rangers and Landcare volunteers together to undertake cultural burning, wetland restoration, revegetation, biodiversity monitoring and waterway management. “We are so proud of our Ranger team for working in genuine partnership with Warby Range Landcare, farmers and landholders to share cultural knowledge around caring for Country," Aunty Joanne Atkinson said. "They are building on the legacy of our Elders who started these partnerships to ensure we continue to work together to care for Country and our communities.” Alongside improving ecosystem health, the partnership has strengthened cultural knowledge, supported employment and training opportunities, and created valuable opportunities for intergenerational learning, community and cultural connection. Casey Atkinson, Senior Ngalan Bitja Ranger said it was a blessing to be able to work with the community and our young people on projects caring for land and nature. "It’s awesome to see our young people grow in confidence, maturity, purpose and cultural understanding,” he said. "By embedding Traditional Owner leadership throughout its programs, the partnership has helped landholders, volunteers and schools gain a deeper understanding of caring for Country, while creating a practical model for reconciliation through collaborative land stewardship." Dr Winzer said the 30-year partnership between the two groups is part of the reconciliation story of Wangaratta and there are more chapters to be written. "Aboriginal and non-Aboriginal people coming together to care for Country is reconciliation in action," Dr Winzer said. "I love being part of such a positive story.” Will Ford, manager of the Ngalan Bitja Ranger team, said joining the Rangers at one of their workshops is a great way to connect with members of the Bangerang community. "Our Woody Weed Control Workshop is this Friday the 30th of October, 12.30pm at Mullinmur Wetlands," he said. "The event is free and includes a barbecue lunch – the perfect opportunity to yarn and connect. "Everyone is invited.” Register at https://events.humanitix.com/woody-weed-control. To get involved or find out more about both groups, contact will@bacch.org.au or secretary.wrlg@gmail.com.