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Reflecting on 120 years of the Wangaratta Croquet Club

CONGRATULATIONS IN ORDER: Croquet Victoria president Kate Patrick (left) was pleased to present Wangaratta Croquet Club president Jed Hart with a commemorative 120-year club anniversary plaque on Tuesday 20 October. PHOTOS: Grace Fredsberg

120 years later, the club grounds still hold the same tenacious and welcoming atmosphere.