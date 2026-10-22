Reflecting on 120 years of the Wangaratta Croquet Club

What started as a humble game of croquet between friends at the residences of two Wangaratta families in the early 1900s is now a fully-fledged, 26-member club with its own courts at Ryan Avenue. Wangaratta Croquet Club turned 120 on Tuesday 20 October, and it’s nothing short of a significant milestone for the local croquet community but also the surrounding region. The North Eastern District Croquet Association was founded at the Ryan Avenue establishment in 1960, comprising Albury, Greenfield Park, Wodonga, Corowa, Yarrawonga, Chiltern and Bright clubs, and of course, the Wangaratta Croquet Club. The motion forged a connection between a web of croquet clubs in the region, housing 13 clubs today. The milestone is also a testament to the enduring determination and devotion of volunteers and club members, as highlighted by Croquet Victoria president Kate Patrick in her speech. From the club greenkeeper who maintains the pristine image of the lawn, garden and courts, to volunteers and members who simply turn up, who organise the draw and who set up the courts, these are extraordinary efforts that should be celebrated. “There’s nobody in this space who was here 120 years ago,” she said. “But the work that you’re doing is like the work that they were doing back then. “All of the people who contribute to the life of the club are really, really important.” Indeed, the spirit of those group of locals who gathered at the Docker Street bowls club on 20 October, 1906 to form a new venture known as the Wangaratta Croquet Club lives on. On 21 November, 1906, club president Mrs T G Clarke played the first ball at the bowls club fields, the beginning of what would eventuate into a thriving, connected community of croquet enthusiasts. However, as the club grew, so too did the club needs, and in 1959 the club scouted a new location for their growing membership base. The new location at Ryan Avenue was opened on 19 April 1960, fitted with three 'A' lawns which were readily convertible to six 'B' lawns. In 2000, the club decided to broaden their horizons after membership had dropped, introducing the golf croquet version of the game to accelerate community interest. Slowly, membership numbers climbed back up, and in retrospect, demonstrates the resilient and devoted nature of the club. The overarching sentiment between the speakers Jed Hart, club president, Ms Patrick and Ovens Valley Nationals MP Tim McCurdy was an optimistic one. “Our club has a long and proud history and we look forward to the years ahead with confidence," club president Jed Hart said. Club history was provided by Terry Wilson.