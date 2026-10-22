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Reflecting on 120 years of the Wangaratta Croquet Club

<p>CONGRATULATIONS IN ORDER: Croquet Victoria president Kate Patrick (left) was pleased to present Wangaratta Croquet Club president Jed Hart with a commemorative 120-year club anniversary plaque on Tuesday 20 October. PHOTOS: Grace Fredsberg</p>\\n
<p>CONGRATULATIONS IN ORDER: Croquet Victoria president Kate Patrick (left) was pleased to present Wangaratta Croquet Club president Jed Hart with a commemorative 120-year club anniversary plaque on Tuesday 20 October. PHOTOS: Grace Fredsberg</p>\\n

CONGRATULATIONS IN ORDER: Croquet Victoria president Kate Patrick (left) was pleased to present Wangaratta Croquet Club president Jed Hart with a commemorative 120-year club anniversary plaque on Tuesday 20 October. PHOTOS: Grace Fredsberg

120 years later, the club grounds still hold the same tenacious and welcoming atmosphere.
Grace Fredsberg
October 22, 2026 • 01:00

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Wangaratta Chronicle, Wednesday, 21 October, 2026

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