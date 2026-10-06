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Regional study hubs significant for local workforce

<p>UPLIFITING REGIONAL TALENT: University PhD student Penelope Smith pictured at Parliament House for the Regions Rising National Summit.</p>\\n
<p>UPLIFITING REGIONAL TALENT: University PhD student Penelope Smith pictured at Parliament House for the Regions Rising National Summit.</p>\\n

UPLIFITING REGIONAL TALENT: University PhD student Penelope Smith pictured at Parliament House for the Regions Rising National Summit.

PhD student shares her experience engaging with the local Country Universities Centre hub.
October 6, 2026 • 01:00

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