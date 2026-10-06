Regional study hubs significant for local workforce

By PENELOPE SMITH I was fortunate to be one of 27 students and representatives from Not for Profits sponsored to attend the Regions Rising National Summit earlier this month. This event held at Parliament House was hosted by Regional Australia Institute. I was excited to attend, hoping that I might gain insights for my PhD place and the migrant health worker. I am at the stage of my PhD of writing up my findings and thinking about how I might share them. Outside of my own research, I am professionally and personally deeply invested in access to education. This is particularly higher education and specifically within public health. Relocating to the regions, I have come to have a deep understanding of the direct impact on communities when an individual is forced to either chose to leave where they live to study or feel unable to study as leaving their community is not possible for them. I had already relocated to undertake my PhD at University of Tasmania, so relocating to regional Victoria to undertake my research seemed like a clear choice. At the time, however, I didn’t realise what this would mean in practical terms. No longer would I have access to resources I was accustomed to. Also, I would lose the in-person connection to university staff and fellow students. While attending a local event, I stumbled across the Country Universities Centre (CUC) – Ovens Murray in 2024. This accidental moment was a gift. By being a CUC student, I have access to a printer and a scanner, strong reliable internet to engage in meetings and undertake my research. There are people with the skills and knowledge to provide support for my research and writing. As a woman, the centre also provides me a safe place that is open for longer than other places I might access such as a library. Finally, and probably most importantly, it has introduced me to some local young people who share my passion and desire to write and to improve how I write. For a long time, I did not realise CUC was part of a broader nationally funded structure known as Regional University Study Hubs (RUSH). I was told that CUC Ovens Murray was an idea from the ground up. A passionate community wanted to support people to study and stay in the region. I have found that it is rare that people know what CUC or RUSH are. This meant that when several speakers at the Regions Rising National Summit spoke about the value of these centres to support communities accessing education in the regions, I was pleasantly surprised. This included Kristy McBain MP in her ministerial address, Ellie Sweeney, CEO NBN Co, in her key note address and Megan Lilly, acting commissioner, Jobs and Skills Australia, in the panel session 'Regional Transition and Growth'. Their statements are important testaments of the value of a Regional University Study Hub in communities such as ours. Beyond that, the lived experience of those of us who utilise the hubs is significant. My research is place based. By accessing and using the CUC Ovens Murray, I can participate in the place. I am surrounded by local people, supported to follow their dreams and not have to give up living in their community. Finally, a significant number of students who access the hub are studying health. They will be part of the future health workforce that my research is focused on.