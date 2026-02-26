Wangaratta's Matt Dillon is setting a fine example for young Boys to the Bush participants, as he prepares to embark on a 500km cycling event through regional New South Wales next month.

Along with fellow Boys to the Bush location managers, Matt will be taking part in the three-day FDC Ride to Give, following a loop which starts and finishes in Wagga Wagga.

Every kilometre traversed by the riders involved will help change lives by supporting Boys to the Bush as well as BackTrack Youth Works - both organisations which help give disadvantaged youth the care, guidance and opportunities they deserve.

Boys to the Bush, which has a base in Wangaratta, assists at-risk boys and young men aged between eight and 20 by providing strong role models, meaningful mentorship, and a sense of belonging.

Through immersive programs that remove boys from challenging environments and surround them with positive influences, Boys to the Bush helps build self-respect, resilience, mateship and purpose.

BackTrack, meanwhile, supports young people doing it tough in regional Australia by offering holistic support and life-changing opportunities.

It offers flexible, holistic, and long-term support tailored to individuals, helping young people reconnect with their communities, improve wellbeing, and access education, employment opportunities and safe accommodation including emergency and transitional housing.

Matt said funds raised through Ride to Give would be distributed between the two groups.

"It's all for the kids, to help them get into programs that will help their futures," he said.

"One of the messages we give to young fellas is that nothing just changes for you - you've got to get out and chase it, so I guess this is another way to show them that.

"I want them to see that if there are things you believe in, you should go after them."

Matt's training for the ride has included the cycle classes he leads at the Wangaratta Sports and Aquatic Centre, as well as spending time on his bike.

He plans to increase his workload in coming weeks, including scheduling some rides in the Warbies, in the lead-up to the longest ride he's ever completed.

"I'll be calling on all the intestinal fortitude I can muster, and I'm banking on a big heart to get me through," he said.

"Plenty of other riders will be in the same boat, and there will be lots of support along the way.

"But I believe in what we do and the difference it makes, and every bit of support I can put behind that is what drives me.

"I feel lucky to be in the position to be able to help these young guys.

"It's all about raising awareness, because every cent raised will go towards the youth involved in these programs."

Matt has so far raised $1268 of his $3300 target.

For anyone wishing to support his 500km journey, Matt's fundraising page for FDC Ride to Give can be found at https://www.fdcridetogive.com.au/sponsor?kw=matt+dillon