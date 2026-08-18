Wangaratta High School students had a hands-on look at careers in the trades on Thursday morning when the Tradies Toolbox Roadshow rolled in, bringing local industry, apprentices and training providers directly to campus.

The visit included a dedicated Women in Trades panel session, giving students the chance to hear directly from women working in traditionally male-dominated industries.

Developed by NE Tracks LLEN, the Tradies Toolbox Roadshow is a face-to-face careers event aimed at helping students explore trade pathways amid growing demand for skilled workers across North East Victoria.

The roadshow brought together secondary students, local tradespeople, apprentices, employers, training providers and apprenticeship organisations, giving young people a chance to speak directly with industry and learn more about careers on the tools.

For WHS students Noah Williams (16) and Hamish Tanner (17) a highlight of the day was getting to sit on a tractor brought along by North East Ag & Industrial.

“It was great to sit in and see all the controls of the tractor, I want to be a diesel mechanic and work on tractors one day,” Noah said.

“The day has given us a bit of an idea of the pathways and opportunities available once we finish school.”

For Hamish who is heading down an agricultural mechanic pathway, the day offered some handy insights.

“It’s good seeing different trades that are around, what there is locally on offer,” he said.

The program is visiting six secondary schools across Wangaratta and Benalla, with NE Tracks LLEN taking the event directly onto school campuses.

Organisers said the school-based model was designed to remove barriers such as transport, staffing and timetable pressures that can make off-campus excursions difficult.

According to NE Tracks LLEN the North East is a growing region with the population forecast to increase by 8.4 per cent over the next 10 yeas, creating an ongoing need for skilled workers across a wide range of trades.

The Tradies Toolbox Roadshow aims to encourage young people to consider a career in trades, while helping them understand the different pathways available and make informed decisions about their future.

A key focus is connecting students with local tradespeople and apprentices, who share first-hand insights into their industries, career journeys and experiences working on the tools.

Steve Cole from Watters Electrical & Solar Wangaratta said the event was a great opportunity for young crews to get a look at what his industry has to offer.

“Ultimately these opportunities weren't around when we were at school,” he said.

“It gives them a good opportunity to experience and explore some options.

“There will 100 per cent be a skill shortage if we don't keep apprentices rolling through, there is a lack of skilled trades and a lack of people wanting to start in skilled trades.

“We are already seeing this shortage in our industry and it's disappointing for us to see because we were young and keen where these kids are now, so it was nice to share what we do with them and hopefully get them as excited about it as we were.

“We've had a pretty good turnout today, there's been a lot of engagement here and some genuine interest, so it's been quite a good day.”

NE Tracks LLEN CEO Tim Oliver said these events provide opportunities for local students thinking about trade apprenticeships to discuss pathways with tradies and current apprentices about what working on the tools is like.

“The GOTAFE team is also there sharing information about further education and training supporting apprentices on their journey,” he said.

NE Tracks LLEN partnered with lead sponsor Glenrowan Solar Farm along with AGA Into Work, GOTAFE, Head Start, Master Builders Victoria and Tomorrow Today Foundation, to provide students with practical information about employment pathways, VET, trade training school-based apprenticeships and apprenticeships to deliver the event.