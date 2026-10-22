Ross Wilson heads north east with greatest hits

The music truly never stops for beloved Melbourne rock icon Ross Wilson, who returns to the Wangaratta Performing Arts and Convention Centre (WPACC) on Friday 13 November as part of his indefinite ’50 Years of Hits’ tour. After putting on an electric performance at the WPACC two years ago, the singer-songwriter has compiled all his best stuff and more in readiness to deliver yet another show-stopping concert experience. In the words of the man himself, he’s “never really stopped touring”. Ross broke into the music industry with his hit single 'Louie Louie' in 1965 with The Pink Finks. But his career really took off with the inception of Daddy Cool and later Mondo Rock, producing the likes of chart-topping singles 'Eagle Rock' (Daddy Cool, 1971) and 'Come Said the Boy' (Mondo Rock, 1983) and award-winning album 'Chemistry' (Mondo Rock, 1981). His solo career took off in the late 80s/early 90s, best known for his hit single 'Bed of Nails' (1989). These various eras are no doubt quintessential to the tour theme, but Ross said concertgoers can expect some new tracks too. “I’ve got a really good band… what we do is quite dynamic," he said. “As I’ve always done, whether it’s with my early bands or right now, I’m always road testing songs – so there’ll be a couple of songs that maybe you haven’t heard before,” he said. Moreover, Ross said he'll be performing a couple of covers of Australian rock band Skyhooks. “I produced the first three Skyhooks albums back in the seventies, which are still highly regarded albums," he said. "In light of them not playing any more and the fact that some of the members have passed away recently, I’m going to stick in a little snippet of a couple of their songs." Being a long-time fan of their work, Ross wanted to pay tribute to them in the way he knows best: in song. "They’re really great songs," he said. “That’s what attracted me to them in the first place… I’m very song orientated." Having been on the road touring for much of his career, Ross can speak to the magic of performing live. “I always think that doing one show is better than 10 rehearsals," he said. “You know, you can rehearse and rehearse, but when you’re on a stage playing to an audience, every night’s different.” “That’s kind of what keeps me going… it makes life interesting.” Looking ahead, Ross has some exciting stuff planned next year and will continue being "on the road, entertaining people". “2027 is going to be a big year for me… I’ll be turning 80," he said. With regards to the tour, Ross said he is grateful for all the support he's received from his Wangaratta fans. "That's what keeps this tour on the road," he said. "I hope to see you soon." Secure a spot at Ross Wilson and The Peaceniks 50 Years of Hits Tour by heading to https://www.wpacc.com.au/Whats-On/ROSS-WILSON-The-Peaceniks-50-Years-of-Hits-Tour.