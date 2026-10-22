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Ross Wilson heads north east with greatest hits

<p>THE MAN, MYTH AND LEGEND: Ross Wilson returns to the Wangaratta Performing Arts Centre on Friday 13 November. PHOTO: GioAngel</p>\\n
<p>THE MAN, MYTH AND LEGEND: Ross Wilson returns to the Wangaratta Performing Arts Centre on Friday 13 November. PHOTO: GioAngel</p>\\n

THE MAN, MYTH AND LEGEND: Ross Wilson returns to the Wangaratta Performing Arts Centre on Friday 13 November. PHOTO: GioAngel

Wangaratta will be set alight with the electric presence of the Melbourne musician this November
Grace Fredsberg
October 22, 2026 • 01:00

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Wangaratta Chronicle, Wednesday, 21 October, 2026

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