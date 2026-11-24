The Rotary Club of Milawa Oxley will welcome the community to its annual Christmas market at Apex Park this Saturday 28 November from 8.30am to 1pm. Marketgoers can expect a wide variety of goods on offer, with more than 60 stalls already booked and about 90 per cent set to feature handmade products from local makers across the region. Committee member Jane Hill said the market was a good opportunity to tick off Christmas presents, including for the hard-to-buy-for people on the list. Santa is due to arrive at 10.30am, and children will have the chance to sit down and say hello to him. This year, families will be able to take their own photos on their phones, with Santa's helper on hand to snap the picture. A letterbox will also be set up so children can post letters to Santa, complete with a return address. Free children's art activities will be run by the Rotary club, and Ms Hill said buskers were also expected. Hungry visitors will be well catered for, with the Rotary club serving hamburgers, sausages and egg and bacon rolls, alongside Greek and Asian food stalls. Other treats include loaded biscuits, macarons, orange juice, snow cones, fairy floss and coffee. There will be plenty of space on the grounds for children to run around, and chairs for those who want to stay a while. The market coincides with election day, and Ms Hill said organisers hoped to draw people already heading out to vote. "They've got to come out anyway for election day, and this is a step up from a democracy sausage," she said. Last year's market attracted about 900 people, and organisers are hoping for around 1500 this year. The market is one of the club's three major fundraisers for the year, along with a high tea and Carols by Candlelight in December. Ms Hill said the market had always been a social occasion, with people running into friends and neighbours, and she hoped that would continue. Holding it early in the season also meant people were less rushed. "We hope to spread a bit of hope and happiness and joy," Ms Hill said. Stall holders seeking more information can visit Spirited Party Shop or call Patti on 0408 597 451.