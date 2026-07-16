The Wangaratta RSL museum, which opened in April, has been attracting a steady stream of locals and visitors.

Located in the RSL Annexe in Templeton Street, just down the street from the club, the museum showcases local history including a wide range of items and information donated by veterans and families.

Some of the lesser-known stories are fascinating, including those of the German saboteurs and the famous steam engine 'Heavy Harry' incident at Wangaratta railway station.

Brothers Hugh and Charlie Carter popped in recently to check out the 1967 BSA Army motorbike which is part of the museum collection.

The boys were lucky enough to catch up with RSL volunteer Major Nony Baldwin, a 43-year Army veteran, who showed them around.

The museum is currently open from 11am to 2pm every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Entry is free, and the team of RSL volunteers ensure all visitors are made welcome.