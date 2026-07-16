Community are invited to help plant indigenous native species along the Murray to Mountains Rail Trail at Everton Upper as part of Planet Ark’s National Tree Day.

The Rural City of Wangaratta will host a free community planting day from 10am on Sunday 26 July, meeting at the rail trail and Dickens Road intersection.

The event will help improve habitat for local wildlife, support local biodiversity, and give community members the chance to learn more about the region’s flora and fauna.

All plants will be provided, with holes prepared in advance to make planting easy.

Participants are encouraged to bring gloves, a water bottle, sturdy footwear, and clothing suitable for winter conditions.

Mayor Irene Grant said National Tree Day was a practical way for the community to care for the local environment.

“Planting indigenous native species helps strengthen habitat for local wildlife and supports the natural ecosystems that are such an important part of our region,” Cr Grant said.

“National Tree Day is also a great opportunity for people to spend time outdoors, learn more about local flora and fauna, and connect with others in the community.”

Council’s Schools Tree Day planting on Friday, 24 July is already fully booked, with eight local school groups participating including: Glenrowan Primary School, Springhurst Primary School, St Bernard’s Primary School, Wangaratta High School, Everton Primary School, Whitfield Primary School, and Carraragarmungee Primary School.

All local schools have also been offered free plants to use on school grounds, with 850 plants going to 17 schools across the municipality.

This supports nature-based learning and gives students the chance to create habitat gardens in their own school environments.

Established by Planet Ark in 1996, National Tree Day has grown into Australia’s largest community tree-planting and nature care event.

Each year, around 300,000 people take part in environmental activities, and more than 28 million trees have been planted through the program since it began.

The National Tree Day community planting event is free, but bookings are essential.

RSVP: by Thursday 23 July at events.humanitix.com/rcow-tree-day-2026.

A free barbecue lunch will be provided.

For more information, contact council’s environment and sustainability team on 03 5722 0888 or email environment@wangaratta.vic.gov.au.