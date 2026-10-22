'Sable Park' open garden for Carevan Wangaratta this weekend

Les and Rosemary Bolitho will once again welcome the community to their beautiful 'Sable Park' property this weekend to help fundraise for Carevan Wangaratta. The property at 185 Lindner Road, Wangaratta will be open from 10am to 4pm this Saturday and Sunday, 24/25 October. Entry fee is $10, children are free, EFTPOS available and it is wheelchair friendly. Toilets and seating are available with disability access to all the garden and toilets. “Sable Park” is the only fundraiser for Carevan Wangaratta throughout the year. The property is a place of peace and relaxation, where you can sit by the lake and take in the tranquility of the surroundings. Visitors can enjoy the expansive garden with beautiful roses, irises, shrubs, perennials and 250 new natives; metal sculptures by Sam Anderson; delicious Devonshire tea and coffee; raffles; snap up the limited edition 2027 Sable Park Calendars; take a stroll on the boardwalk on the Willows Pond; and take a stop at the Zen garden. Carevan Wangaratta’s Jennefer Houghton thanked the Bolithos for their ongoing support of Carevan. "The event not only shares a magnificent garden with the wider community, but also shines a light on the work of Carevan Wangaratta which provides free, healthy meals to people in need," Jennefer said. "Carevan is located in Apex Park four nights each week from Monday to Thursday, serving from 6-7pm. “We’re a non-government organisation which is solely funded by the community, and run by volunteers who generously give up their time four nights a week to help people in the community.” For enquiries contact Les Bolitho on 0418 574 463.