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Sample the delights of spring

<p>SENSATIONAL SPRING: Rob and Julie Lamond (left), pictured with fellow Cancer Council Victoria Wangaratta Volunteer Group members Heather and Ray Champlin, will open up their beautiful Tarrawingee garden to the public next month as a fundraiser. PHOTO: Simone Kerwin </p>\\n
<p>SENSATIONAL SPRING: Rob and Julie Lamond (left), pictured with fellow Cancer Council Victoria Wangaratta Volunteer Group members Heather and Ray Champlin, will open up their beautiful Tarrawingee garden to the public next month as a fundraiser. PHOTO: Simone Kerwin </p>\\n

SENSATIONAL SPRING: Rob and Julie Lamond (left), pictured with fellow Cancer Council Victoria Wangaratta Volunteer Group members Heather and Ray Champlin, will open up their beautiful Tarrawingee garden to the public next month as a fundraiser. PHOTO: Simone Kerwin

Open garden at Tarrawingee to raise funds for Cancer Council Victoria.
Simone Kerwin
October 22, 2026 • 01:00

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