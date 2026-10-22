Sample the delights of spring

Spring is well and truly making its presence felt in the district, and the beauty of the season will be on full display during an upcoming open garden to be hosted by Wangaratta's Cancer Council Victoria Volunteer Group. The event will be held at 434 Lyons Road, Tarrawingee on Sunday 8 November from 10am to 4pm. Admission is $10 (children free), with cash preferred. Delicious refreshments of sandwiches, sausage rolls, cakes, and tea and coffee will be available, and all proceeds go directly to Cancer Council Victoria.