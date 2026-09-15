Sarah draws hope from her surrounds

Living at the foothills of the Snowy Mountains, Corryong author Sarah L Harris didn't need to look far for the story she tells in her second novel. 'Seeds', which follows Sarah's debut release 'Mad Woman Rocking', centres on Holly Harper, who receives a dying request from her mentor that she find the golden gums he always believed were real and could aid the environment. Despite her doubts about their existence, Holly joins an arduous expedition into the Australian High Country. Locals can hear more about the novel, and Sarah's approach to her work, when she visits the Wangaratta Library this month. Sarah said she was proud of the book, which drew on her long-time connection to the land. "My writing is very landscape-driven, and sometimes the landscape almost becomes another character," she said. "I live with my son in an off-grid cabin that looks out across the Snowy Mountains, and our family has been there for seven generations. "We went through the Black Summer bushfires (in 2019-'20), and they were the worst fires we'd experienced, and caused so much damage." It was this experience, and Sarah's interest in her surrounds and the impact of climate change upon them, that set her on the path to writing 'Seeds'. "While the fires caused a lot of damage, I wanted to create a story of hope, so I came up with the idea of going to find the golden gums," she said. The fictitious golden gums are sought out for their seeds' potential to absorb large amounts of carbon and reduce global warming. "I love this story, and I just felt I needed to share it; writing gives me that voice," she said. Sarah started penning the book in 2022, and spent about a year composing the story. "I get up and write at 5am; I'm a single mum, so I find that's the best time for me, and I'll write for an hour and a half each day," she said. "I plan everything, though as I'm writing, things can change, and I'll add to the story; you get to the point where you know the characters, and sometimes you'll find that the character has changed with the story. "I'll make notes everywhere, whether it's voice recordings, notes on my phone, or notes in books as I write. "Then there's lots of editing and proofreading; I'll print it out and go through everything. "For this book, I did nine drafts; people's time is precious, so I don't want to waste it." The book was released at the end of July through Pegasus Publishers, and Sarah said the immediate response had been pleasing, with positive reviews and businesses keen to stock it, and the promotional trail offering the chance to engage face-to-face with readers. "I'm naturally an introvert, so this doesn't come naturally to me, but when I feel passionate about something, I want to share it," she said. "It's nice to talk to people who have read the book and know the whole story, and it’s fascinating to see what they take from it." Sarah will be at the Wangaratta Library on Thursday 24 September from 6.30pm to 7.30pm. To reserve your place, visit https://events.humanitix.com/meet-the-author-sarah-l-harris