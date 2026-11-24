It’s that time of year again where shopping aisles are swept by a wave of red and green, weekend parking becomes an achievement rather than routine, and department store giants start racking up millions of Aussie dollars. At a time where everyone is feeling the effects of a cost of living crisis, there has never been a better time to begin ticking off your Christmas shopping with local businesses; starting with that piece of jewellery you’ve been eyeing for your loved one. The versatile nature of jewellery makes it a deservedly popular choice of gift come Christmas time. Our local jewellers, with the added benefit of their real-life expertise, are the perfect place to start. “We’ve got a variety for everyone to be able to afford,” Prouds the Jewellers Wangaratta assistant manager Kym Pierce said. “We cover all kinds of bases… they’re categorised for everyone’s budget.” In fact, if you shop with Prouds the Jewellers Wangaratta and a number of other select businesses, you may well score more than what you came for with the launch of the Wangaratta Chronicle Shop Local Christmas Promotion. From now until 19 December, you can enter a prize draw of more than $6000 by simply visiting one of our participating businesses; from beloved locally-distributed homewares and locally-loved food joints to one-of-a-kind experiences. Simply visit one of the participating businesses to locate the red and gold stamp and QR code. See page 11 of Wednesday's Chronicle for full details.