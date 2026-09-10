Silvie Paladino brings the timeless songs of Eva Cassidy to Wangaratta

One of Australia's finest vocalists will pay tribute to one of the world's most beloved voices when Silvie Paladino performs The Songs of Eva Cassidy at the Wangaratta Performing Arts & Convention Centre (WPACC) on Thursday 17 September at 10.30am. Audiences are invited to experience a memorable morning of music as acclaimed Australian performer Silvie Paladino celebrates the extraordinary legacy of Eva Cassidy in a special matinee concert at WPACC. The Songs of Eva Cassidy honours the life and music of the American singer whose unique interpretations of contemporary and classic songs captivated audiences around the world. Although Cassidy remained largely unknown outside her hometown of Washington, D.C. during her lifetime, her recordings achieved global acclaim following her passing at just 33 years of age, touching millions with their beauty, honesty and emotional depth. The concert features many of Cassidy's most loved recordings, including 'Over the Rainbow', 'Fields of Gold', 'Autumn Leaves', 'Time After Time', 'Ain't No Sunshine', 'Bridge Over Troubled Water', 'What a Wonderful World' and her signature song, 'Songbird'. Bringing these songs to life is Silvie Paladino, one of Australia's most respected and versatile performers. Known for her leading roles in major productions including Les Misérables, Cats and Mamma Mia. Silvie has captivated audiences throughout Australia and London's West End. She is also a familiar face to television audiences through her regular appearances on Carols by Candlelight and most recently received acclaim for her performances as Norma Desmond in Sunset Boulevard. WPACC venue manager Tanya Camplin said the performance is perfectly suited to the centre's popular matinee series. "Eva Cassidy's music continues to resonate with audiences of all ages, and Silvie Paladino has the vocal artistry and emotional connection to bring these beautiful songs to life," she said. "This performance offers audiences the chance to spend the morning immersed in some of the most loved songs ever recorded, performed by one of Australia's most accomplished musical theatre and concert artists." With its heartfelt storytelling, unforgettable melodies and world-class vocals, The Songs of Eva Cassidy promises an uplifting and moving musical experience for long-time fans and newcomers alike. For tickets and information, visit the Wangaratta Performing Arts & Convention Centre website www.wpacc.com.au or contact the Box Office on 03 5722 8105. * What's On In Brief * Essendon Cricket Clinic at the Barr Join Essendon Cricket Club at the Barr Reserve - Oval 1 in Wangaratta for a free junior cricket workshop designed to develop skills, build confidence, and foster a love of the game on Sunday 13 September from 8:30am-10am. Young participants will enjoy fun drills, teamwork activities, and expert coaching from club representatives, creating a memorable and inspiring cricket experience for ages 6-12. The Essendon team will be playing a T20 match at the conclusion of the clinic. For more information or to register, visit https://events.humanitix.com/essendon-cricket-club-junior-clinic. * Wangaratta Farmers Market The next Wangaratta Farmers Market will be held on Saturday 12 September in the grounds of the Holy Trinity Cathedral from 8am to 12pm. There will be a diverse range of stallholders showcasing locally grown and made produce including fresh fruit and vegetables, homemade goods, crafts and more. * Rutherglen Market Browse a vibrant mix of seasonal regional produce, fresh fruit and vegetables, artisan goods, plants, and handmade crafts while meeting local growers and makers at the Rutherglen Market on Sunday 13 September 13, 2026, from 9am to 12:30pm at Rutherglen Lions Park. Entry is free with parking and facilities available on-site, and no visit is complete without grabbing a classic egg and bacon roll from the iconic Rutherglen Lions Club stall. * 'Keeping Time' exhibition Echuca-based artist Ellen Lee is exhibiting a body of large-scale works on paper documenting Banyula State Forest in northern Victoria ‘Keeping Time’ at the Wangaratta Art Gallery until Sunday 18 October. The official launch for Keeping Time and Tannic Bonds, another exhibition coming soon to Wangaratta Art Gallery, will be held on Saturday 19 September from 4:30pm, all are welcome.