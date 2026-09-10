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Silvie Paladino brings the timeless songs of Eva Cassidy to Wangaratta

<p>SHARING A LEGACY: Silvie Paladino is set to share The Songs of Eva Cassidy in an uplifting and moving musical experience on Thursday 17 September.</p>\\n
<p>SHARING A LEGACY: Silvie Paladino is set to share The Songs of Eva Cassidy in an uplifting and moving musical experience on Thursday 17 September.</p>\\n

SHARING A LEGACY: Silvie Paladino is set to share The Songs of Eva Cassidy in an uplifting and moving musical experience on Thursday 17 September.

The Songs of Eva Cassidy promises an uplifting and moving musical experience
September 10, 2026 • 02:00

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