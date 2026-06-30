Peter Simpson's recent evening spent in Melbourne's Pentridge Prison has raised more than $3600 for Big Brothers Big Sisters (BBBS) Wangaratta.

The local resident and BBBS mentor was among 52 people who spent time at Pentridge on 19 June as part of fundraiser Bail Out Melbourne, in support of the mentoring program.

"I got to meet a lot of great people," Pete said.

"Three of the security guards had been through the (criminal justice) system, and it was really interesting listening to their stories, and those of some of the other 'prisoners'."

While it was an easier introduction to prison life than if he was actually incarcerated, Pete said the night certainly gave him a taste of the experience.

"It opens your eyes to what people went through living in H Division," he said.

"We were asked not to bring in personal items, were fingerprinted, photographed, given orange prison jumpsuits to wear, and went into a solitary confinement cell to see what it was like in there.

"It was freezing, and you got a bit of an idea of what it would have been like as an inmate in Pentridge.

"It also brings home to you the difference that can be made by groups like Big Brothers Big Sisters in helping prevent young people going to prison in the first place.

"Even the dollar factor in that case is over the top."

Indeed, part of the focus of Bail Out is to highlight the fact that in Australia, it costs more than $3600 a day to keep a young person in detention, but providing a young person with a volunteer mentor costs less than $10 a day.

While Pete's initial fundraising goal was $1000, strong support from the Wangaratta community encouraged him to raise it to $3000, and he has even surpassed that target.

Donations can still be made at https://bigbrothersbigsisters.supporterhub.net.au/fundraising/melbourne-bail-out-2026/peter-simpson

"I'm blown away by how much has been raised, and it’s definitely something I would do again," he said.

Overall, the 19 June Bail Out event raised more than $50,000 for Big Brothers Big Sisters, and Pete's contribution will enable the local group to recruit, screen, train and support more volunteer mentors, giving more young people in the region access to the relationships that can help change the trajectory of their lives.

Big Brothers Big Sisters works with young people aged seven to 17, providing them with positive, adult role models who spend time with them for one to two hours each week, building authentic face-to-face relationships.

The young people are matched with a trained volunteer mentor who shares similar interests and hobbies, and together they spend time in their community completing activities of their own choosing.

To learn more about volunteering or referring a young person to Big Brothers Big Sisters Wangaratta, email local mentoring coordinator Caz Sammon at caz.sammon@bbbsau.org

"I'm very proud to be able to support Big Brothers Big Sisters," Pete said.