Social Calendar

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<p>COME AND TRY: Wangaratta Bowls Club members Diane Worthington and Sue Bull encourage locals to take part in a ladies day at the Park Lane greens on Friday 11 September from 10am. All equipment is supplied, with participants simply required to wear flat shoes and comfortable clothing. A light lunch will also be provided. For more information, contact Di Worthington on 0400 213 142. PHOTO: Simone Kerwin</p>\\n
<p>COME AND TRY: Wangaratta Bowls Club members Diane Worthington and Sue Bull encourage locals to take part in a ladies day at the Park Lane greens on Friday 11 September from 10am. All equipment is supplied, with participants simply required to wear flat shoes and comfortable clothing. A light lunch will also be provided. For more information, contact Di Worthington on 0400 213 142. PHOTO: Simone Kerwin</p>\\n

COME AND TRY: Wangaratta Bowls Club members Diane Worthington and Sue Bull encourage locals to take part in a ladies day at the Park Lane greens on Friday 11 September from 10am. All equipment is supplied, with participants simply required to wear flat shoes and comfortable clothing. A light lunch will also be provided. For more information, contact Di Worthington on 0400 213 142. PHOTO: Simone Kerwin

A weekly listing of upcoming social and community events in Wangaratta and district.
Simone Kerwin
September 8, 2026 • 02:00

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