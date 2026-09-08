Social Calendar

COME AND TRY: Wangaratta Bowls Club members Diane Worthington and Sue Bull encourage locals to take part in a ladies day at the Park Lane greens on Friday 11 September from 10am. All equipment is supplied, with participants simply required to wear flat shoes and comfortable clothing. A light lunch will also be provided. For more information, contact Di Worthington on 0400 213 142. PHOTO: Simone Kerwin