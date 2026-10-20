Social Calendar

TALKING QUILTS: Jenny Kohler and Sue Matthews from Dorcas Quilters chat about their craft in the lead-up to this month's Strictly Quilts event, which will run from Friday 30 October to Monday 2 November between 10am and 4pm at the Uniting Church Hall in Rowan Street. The 18th annual exhibition will feature the beautiful work of Rural City of Wangaratta quilters, and there will also be craft sales for charity, a raffle quilt and prizes, and Devonshire teas available. Entry is just $5. PHOTO: Simone Kerwin