Social Calendar

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<p>CREATIVE SPACE: Wangaratta Artists Society provides a supportive environment for local artists to work on their projects, and hosts regular workshops at the studio in Batchelors Green (vehicle entry from Handley Street). PHOTO: Simone Kerwin </p>\\n
<p>CREATIVE SPACE: Wangaratta Artists Society provides a supportive environment for local artists to work on their projects, and hosts regular workshops at the studio in Batchelors Green (vehicle entry from Handley Street). PHOTO: Simone Kerwin </p>\\n

CREATIVE SPACE: Wangaratta Artists Society provides a supportive environment for local artists to work on their projects, and hosts regular workshops at the studio in Batchelors Green (vehicle entry from Handley Street). PHOTO: Simone Kerwin

A weekly listing of upcoming social and community events in Wangaratta and district.
Wangaratta Chronicle
August 25, 2026 • 02:00

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Wangaratta Chronicle, Friday, August 21, 2026

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