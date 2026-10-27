Social Calendar

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<p>GARDEN IN ALL ITS GLORY: Rob and Julie Lamond (left) will open up their beautiful Tarrawingee garden as it puts on its spring face, as they and fellow Wangaratta Cancer Council Victoria Volunteer Group members Heather and Ray Champlin (right) host a fundraising open garden event on Sunday 8 November from 10am to 4pm. The garden is located at 434 Lyons Road, Tarrawingee, and admission will be $10 (children free), with cash preferred. Delicious refreshments of sandwiches, sausage rolls, cakes, and tea and coffee will be available, and all proceeds go directly to Cancer Council Victoria. PHOTO: Simone Kerwin</p>\\n
<p>GARDEN IN ALL ITS GLORY: Rob and Julie Lamond (left) will open up their beautiful Tarrawingee garden as it puts on its spring face, as they and fellow Wangaratta Cancer Council Victoria Volunteer Group members Heather and Ray Champlin (right) host a fundraising open garden event on Sunday 8 November from 10am to 4pm. The garden is located at 434 Lyons Road, Tarrawingee, and admission will be $10 (children free), with cash preferred. Delicious refreshments of sandwiches, sausage rolls, cakes, and tea and coffee will be available, and all proceeds go directly to Cancer Council Victoria. PHOTO: Simone Kerwin</p>\\n

GARDEN IN ALL ITS GLORY: Rob and Julie Lamond (left) will open up their beautiful Tarrawingee garden as it puts on its spring face, as they and fellow Wangaratta Cancer Council Victoria Volunteer Group members Heather and Ray Champlin (right) host a fundraising open garden event on Sunday 8 November from 10am to 4pm. The garden is located at 434 Lyons Road, Tarrawingee, and admission will be $10 (children free), with cash preferred. Delicious refreshments of sandwiches, sausage rolls, cakes, and tea and coffee will be available, and all proceeds go directly to Cancer Council Victoria. PHOTO: Simone Kerwin

A weekly listing of upcoming social and community events in Wangaratta and district.
Simone Kerwin
October 27, 2026 • 01:00

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