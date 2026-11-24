WALKING THROUGH HISTORY: Claire Russell leads the most recent Wangaratta Historical Society walk. The walks are held on the first Saturday of each month, with the starting time shifting to the earlier timeslot of 9am for summer. The next walk will be held on Saturday 5 December, commencing as usual from Marmungun Rock, and bookings can be made at https://events.humanitix.com/wangaratta-cbd-historical-walk