Wangaratta Senior Citizens Club will host a barbecue in Lions Park (Batchelor's Green) today from 12 noon. The club will also host indoor carpet bowls on Thursday from 1pm, cards (500) on Friday from 1.30pm, indoor carpet bowls on Monday from 1pm, and cards (500) and hoy on Tuesday from 1.30pm, all at its clubrooms in Tara Court, off Ford Street. * A Christmas-themed Wangaratta Seniors Old-Time Dance will be held in St Patrick's supper room, off Ford Street, from 2pm to 4pm on Friday, 27 November, with practice if desired from 1.30pm. Music supplied by Brian's Music, cost $5 members and $7 non-members, those attending are asked to bring a plate of afternoon tea to share. For more information, contact Marion on 0429 935 115.. * The Australian Plant Society has its next gathering on Thursday 26 November from 7pm at the Masonic hall, corner of Esmond and Appin Streets. Theme for the night is 'Down Memory Lane - our gardens and other activities'. All welcome. * Wangaratta West Artisans Market will be held on Saturday 28 November in the grounds of St Michael's Anglican Church in O'Leary Street, from 9am to 1pm. Available for sale will be handcrafted items, fresh produce, plants and home-baked cakes, and there will be morning tea, a coffee van and barbecue offering brunch/lunch options, with the ukulele club to perform at 10.30am. There will also be activities for children during the market. * This year's final Free Pop-Up Op Shop will be held on Sunday 29 November from 10am at the Seventh-day Adventist Church in Phillipson Street. They are aimed at giving locals the chance to donate unwanted goods, and also to gather items they need, amid the current cost-of-living crisis, with all-day morning tea available. * The Wangaratta RCH Ladies Auxiliary will hold a stall in St Patrick's Hall on Saturday 5 December from 9am. The usual array of knitted goods, preserves, cakes and freshly-made lamingtons will be available. The auxiliary will also conduct a raffle, with tickets to be sold outside the post office arcade on Thursday 26 and Friday 27 November. * Wangaratta Historical Society runs walks at 9am on the first Saturday of each month, starting at the Marmungun Rock in Apex Park and finishing at the Ford Street museum. The next walk is on 5 December, with a small charge of $10 for participants. It will be led by Phil Emslie, whose family connections to Wangaratta stretch back to the 1840s. For details, phone Adrian on 0470 403 875 or book at https://events.humanitix.com/wangaratta-cbd-historical-walk * Oxley Garden Group's next gathering will be held at Toni's garden at 102 Nankervis Lane, Oxley on Thursday 10 December from 10am. BYO cup, chair and a plate to share, and plants, cuttings, bulbs and items of interest to share. For further details, contact Toni on 0437 891 140 or June Uebergang on 0497 860 785 (text only). * Wangaratta Toastmasters meet on the second and fourth Wednesday of each month from 6.45pm at The Centre in Chisholm Street. For more information, contact Joanne Howell on 0417 558 881. * Wang Ukes meets on Tuesdays from 2pm to 4pm at the Masonic Lodge in Appin Street. All abilities welcome, phone 0422 209 358 for more information. * Carevan Wangaratta needs volunteers to help serve free meals to those in need. For more information, phone 1300 998 225, email admin@carevanwangaratta.org.au or visit www.carevanwangaratta.org.au * Come and play mahjong at the Wangaratta RSL on Thursdays from 11am. Beginners welcome. Contact Jan on 0429 166 016. * Saturday Quilters meet on the first Saturday of each month from 9.30am in the Wangaratta Small Bore Rifle Club rooms off the river end of College Street. Beginner and experienced members welcome. Contact Frances on 0417 158 220. * Dorcas Quilters Wangaratta meet on the first Tuesday of each month except for January. Meetings and workshops are held at the Seventh-day Adventist Hall in Phillipson Street from 9.30am, new members welcome. For details, contact Christine on 0417 200 287 or Sue on 0438 120 140. * Centre Quilters Circle meets on the second Thursday of each month from 10am in the Uniting Church Hall in Rowan Street. New members welcome, current members are willing to share their expertise and skills. BYO lunch. Contact Wendy on 5722 4415 or Leonie on 0403 226 129. * Cycling Without Age Wangaratta offers free tri–shaw rides to the elderly, and to people of any age with disabilities or reduced mobility. Phone 0418 387 089 or email cwawangaratta@gmail.com * Wangaratta New Vogue/Old Time Dancing is held every Tuesday from 7pm to 10pm at the Da Vinci Social Club in Pyles Lane. Admission $10 includes raffle ticket and lucky door prize, please bring a plate of supper to share. Learners welcome. Phone Brian for details on 0431 190 630. * Singles Over 40s+ From Benalla to Wodonga conducts regular coffee dates at Old Faithfulls Brew Bar in Faithfull Street. The gatherings are held at the coffee shop each Wednesday from 10am, with everyone welcome. * Join the craft and games group at Wangaratta RSL each Monday from 1.30pm, all welcome. Contact Fay on 0439 861 774 for more details. * Ostinato Wangaratta and District Community Choir meets each Tuesday from 7pm to 9.30pm at Ed Tippett Pavilion in Swan Street, Wangaratta. New members welcome. Contact Helen on 0457 269278 or email ostinato@wangarattachoir.com * Wangaratta Keenagers Table Tennis competition is held at the Wangaratta Showgrounds each Monday and Thursday from 8am. New players welcome, morning tea provided (BYO cup). For more information, contact president Neil Foster on 0422 209 358. * Wangaratta Table Tennis Social Group meets on Tuesdays from 10am to 12 noon at the Showgrounds table tennis pavilion. All ages and abilities welcome, bats and balls provided. Entry fee $2. Phone Maxine on 0403 209 857. * Try croquet at the Wangaratta Lawn Tennis Club in Merriwa Park on Wednesdays and Sundays from 1pm. Equipment supplied, contact Heather on 0407 212 605. * Glenrowan Indoor Carpet Bowls is held each Wednesday at Glenrowan Recreation Reserve Hall – arrive 12.45pm for 1pm start. The competition runs until 3.30pm-4pm, and is followed by afternoon tea. New players welcome. Phone Frank on 0409 662 462. * Wangaratta Bridge Club meets at its 4 Evans St clubrooms each Tuesday from 6.45pm and on Friday mornings from 9.15am for competition, and each Monday afternoon at 12.45pm for supported play. If you are interested in playing, or looking for a playing partner, please contact Linda on 0413 584 705. * Wangaratta Artists Society Inc provides a supportive environment for local artists to work on their projects, welcoming beginners to experienced individuals. For more information, contact Robyn on 0412 291 066. * Come and try croquet at the Wangaratta Croquet Club, 46 Ryan Avenue. Equipment and instruction provided. Phone Susan Fischer on 0417 217 009. * Wangaratta Men's Shed offers an outlet for men who would like to build friendships, support community projects, share knowledge, learn new skills and improve health. All are welcome to drop in and look around, and speak with current members. The shed is open Monday, Wednesday and Friday between 9am and 3pm at the livestock complex in Shanley Street. * Parkinson's Disease Support Group meets each Friday at the Wangaratta RSL for coffee at 10am, with those who are able meeting at the main entrance at 9.30am for a 30-minute walk prior to coffee. Contact Dave James on 0409 011 953 or Ros Taylor on 0429 624 844. * Wangaratta Symphony Orchestra meets each Tuesday from 7.30pm to 9.30pm at Wangaratta Baptist Church, 1 Sisely Avenue. Email wangsymphonyorchestra@gmail.com or call Wendie 0408 495065. * Wangaratta Concert Band rehearses on Mondays from 6.45pm to 9pm in the Ed Tippett Pavilion at Wareena Park in Swan Street. New players welcome. Contact Helen on 0401 021 448. * Wangaratta Sing Australia Group holds its weekly meetings each Wednesday from 7.30pm to 9pm at Ed Tippett Pavilion at Wareena Park in Swan Street. All welcome. For details, call Cheryl Hoysted on 0419 005 062. * The Cancer Council Victoria Wangaratta Volunteer Group meets on the first Monday of the month at the Old Town 'n' Country Tavern meeting room at 1.30pm. For more information, phone Barb on 0419 889 804. * Wangaratta Al–Anon Family Group meets on Tuesdays from 1.30pm to 3pm in the backstage meeting room at St Patrick‘s Hall in Ford Street. If your life has been affected by someone else‘s drinking, this group may be for you. Contact David on 0403 552 950 or Bev on 0449 516 828, or phone 1300 252 666. * Inner Wheel Wangaratta meets at Old Town 'n' Country Tavern on the second Tuesday of each month from 6.30pm for a 7pm meeting. For more information, phone Dale on 0418 469 755. * Wangaratta Woodworkers Inc meet at the Wangaratta Showgrounds each Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday from 9am to 12 noon (closing earlier if no-one is present). The rooms are open each Wednesday from 5pm to 7pm, and on Sundays from 10am to 1pm. All welcome. Contact Bevan on 0437 196 118. * The Lutheran Jam and Cake Stall is held on the second Thursday of each month from 9am to 12 noon in the Lutheran Church Hall in Orwell Street (cash only). * Blokes Time Out conducts regular gatherings and activities on the third Saturday of the month. For details, visit gritandresilience@wangaratta.vic.gov.au * TOPS weight supporting group meets at The Centre each Monday from 5pm to 6pm. Encouragement and company to support locals in managing their weight. Phone 0458 374 261. * Pangerang Ukes meets each Thursday during school terms from 5.30pm to 7pm at Pangerang Community Hub. Cost is $5, and any instruments, as well as voices, are welcome. Enquiries to 0407 311 899. * The North Eastern branch of the Embroiderers Guild of Victoria meets every fourth Tuesday at the Masonic Lodge in Appin Street, Wangaratta. Beginners and experienced embroiderers welcome from 9.30am. * OK Wednesday is held at the Oxley Shire Hall on Wednesdays from 9am to 11am. It invites caregivers, babies, toddlers and elderly folk to enjoy a children's story, craft, songs and friendship, and to bring a plate of morning tea to share. For more information, phone Alison on 0407 349 824. * Lifeball is held at the Wangaratta Sports and Aquatic Centre each Tuesday from 1pm. Phone 0412 749 475 for more information about this non-contact game of netball. * Play euchre at the Wangaratta Croquet Club at 46 Ryan Avenue each Friday from 7pm. Entry is $5, with cream cake supper included. For details, contact Susan Fischer on 0417 217 009 or Terry Wilson on 0417 326 739. * To include your group‘s activities in this listing, email the details to skerwin@nemedia.com.au