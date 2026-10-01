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Soprano’s powerful role takes centre stage

<p>CENTRAL ROLE: Kerry Gill will take centre stage as Donna Anna, alongside Nick Sheppard as Don Ottavio, in Lyster Opera\\'s \\u2018Don Giovanni\\u2019. PHOTOS: Phil Thomson</p>\\n
<p>CENTRAL ROLE: Kerry Gill will take centre stage as Donna Anna, alongside Nick Sheppard as Don Ottavio, in Lyster Opera\\'s \\u2018Don Giovanni\\u2019. PHOTOS: Phil Thomson</p>\\n

CENTRAL ROLE: Kerry Gill will take centre stage as Donna Anna, alongside Nick Sheppard as Don Ottavio, in Lyster Opera's ‘Don Giovanni’. PHOTOS: Phil Thomson

Kerry Gill returns as Donna Anna in Lyster Opera’s ‘Don Giovanni’ after 10 years.
Jordan Duursma
October 1, 2026 • 06:00

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