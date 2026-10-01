Soprano’s powerful role takes centre stage

Soprano Kerry Gill is set to grace the Milawa Hall stage on 3 October at 2pm as ‘Donna Anna’ in Lyster Opera’s rendition of Mozart’s iconic opera ‘Don Giovanni’. Donna Anna is a central character, driving a vengeful plot for justice after nobleman Don Giovanni murderers her father after sneaking into her bedchamber pretending to be her fiancé. Kerry sang Donna Anna for Lyster Opera 10 years ago and said she was keen to work with the company again. “Lyster has grown and developed so much in that time, but the supportive and encouraging rehearsal environment and passion for taking opera to the regions, remains the same,” she said. Kerry said Mozart’s music helped her connect with Donna Anna’s emotional journey, particularly the character’s grief, anger and pursuit of justice. “I think Mozart's music helps you connect with the character and express the emotions they are feeling at the time,” she said. “I wouldn't say I am similar to Donna Anna, but I understand that she goes through an incredibly traumatic experience, with an attempted rape and the murder of her father by Don Giovanni. “Her emotions range from incredible grief to anger. “I don't really relate to her desire for vengeance so well, but prefer to think of it as a desire for justice and to protect others from Don Giovanni. “I think her love for Don Ottavio is genuine and admire her for standing her ground against his constant demands for her to let go of her grief and marry him, and taking the time she needs to grieve and work through her trauma.” Directed by Jamie Moffat with Pamela Christie as musical director, the production is sung in Italian with English surtitles and runs for approximately two hours and 30 minutes in two acts, with one interval. The score is performed live by a chamber ensemble of 12 musicians, supported by Melbourne Opera. Kerry said preparing a role is a very long process of learning the music by playing it on the piano and listening to recordings, and translating and memorising the words. “It takes a lot of repetition and rehearsal to build up the stamina for the role and explore and develop the character,” she said. “I was lucky for this production that I had sung the role recently and so was able to go into the rehearsal period knowing the role well.” The Melbourne soprano has been performing since she was 19 years old and sang her first role with the Gilbert and Sullivan Society of Victoria. She then went on to complete a Bachelor of Arts before moving to the UK to continue her vocal studies. She received a scholarship to Trinity College of Music in London, where she earned a Postgraduate Diploma in Vocal Studies. Kerry said she moved to the UK to further her singing studies, but ended up staying for love. “I started performing professionally in the UK,” she said. “I ended up staying for 12 years and married an Englishman, we came back to Australia when I had my first baby, I have two children now.” Her professional career began while she was still a student, when she sang the leading role of Blanche in Poulenc’s Dialogue of the Carmelites at Spitalfields Market Opera. Kerry has performed internationally across the UK, Australia, France, Switzerland, the Netherlands, the Middle East and Asia. Kerry encouraged anyone interested in experiencing beautiful live music and a dramatic show in quite an intimate setting to come along. For more information or to secure your seat, visit lysteropera.com.au. Please note, Don Giovanni contains themes of sexual misconduct.