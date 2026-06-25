A local café and oral cancer survivor Jackie Welsh are once again teaming up for the ‘Soup for the Soul’ fundraiser to raise awareness and support for Head and Neck Cancer Australia (HANCA).

From Wednesday 1 July to Friday 17 July, Little B café at 38 Norton Street will be donating $5 from every soup sold (both in the café or as a hot or cold takeaway) to HANCA.

Local suppliers, La Bella Rocca and Salus Bakery are generously donating produce for the initiative.

The cause is close to home for Jackie who avoided the need for chemotherapy or radiation due to an early oral cancer diagnosis, thanks to her dentist and subsequent surgery.

"The surgery removed my back teeth, half of my lower jawbone and multiple Lymph Nodes from under my chin, up to my ear and down to my collarbone,” Jackie said.

"My face was reconstructed using a section of my Fibula bone along with its associated blood vessels and soft tissue taken from my left leg by the amazing Oral and Maxillofacial Team at the Royal Melbourne Hospital," she said.

The fundraiser comes after last year’s effort which saw $3214 raised for the charity and the goal is to surpass that number with the community’s help.

Little B café owner Colette Solf said they couldn’t help but get involved having known Jackie for more than 12 years and her own mother had been affected by a cancer diagnosis.

“It’s just a really good cause to be supporting,” she said.

“It was a great atmosphere last year, the community really showed up and one of the days we sold 48 bowls of soup.”

Little B will be offering a range of flavours throughout the fundraiser, so pop in for a cosy winter meal and support a good cause.

The fundraiser is also an opportunity to raise awareness, Jackie is urging anyone who has an ulcer, a lump, sore throat or a sore tongue that does not resolve itself within a few weeks to go to their GP or dentist and get it checked out.

“I didn’t have any of the typical risk factors and it was a shock to be diagnosed with a Squamous Cell Carcinoma in a tooth socket/gum, please if you have any concerns seek help as soon as possible,” she said.

To donate directly, visit https://soupforthesoul.raiselysite.com/jackie-welsh/posts/please-support-soup-for-the-soup-head-neck-cancer-fundraiser.

HANCA is the only national charity in Australia dedicated to supporting individuals affected by head and neck cancer.

They offer support and information via their website and a Head and Neck Cancer Helpline which offers free, confidential support, counselling and expert guidance.