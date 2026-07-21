South Wangaratta Fire Brigade is celebrating 125 years of protecting life and property in the North East, marking the milestone this weekend with an anniversary dinner at the Wangaratta Turf Club’s Oaks Room on Saturday 25 July.

Captain Brendon French said the first meeting to discuss the formation of a volunteer bushfire brigade was on 18 December 1901, 12 months after disastrous fires of Thoona, Killawarra, Wangandary and South Wangaratta

"People got together and decided to form a brigade," he said.

"It's really been about being there for the community and helping them out when they're in need.

"Our motto is to protect life and property."

The brigade boundaries were set down as; Culver's property in Killawarra to the north, the Ovens River to the east and Kangaroo Gap to the south, and the western boundary was defined by the eastern watershed of the Warby Ranges.

The South Wangaratta Voluntary Bushfire Brigade was officially formed on 23 January 1902 and the original equipment consisted of two Gould’s semi rotary pumps fitted onto two tanks with a capacity of 200 gallons, as well as six fire-beaters.

Captain French said celebrating and reflecting on the milestone was important.

"125 years is a big thing for the brigade," he said.

"Not many places have been around for 125 years.

"We have tried to contact as many people as we can who have been connected to the brigade over the years for the anniversary."

The early 1940s saw an increase of manpower and equipment, which prepared South Wangaratta Bushfire Brigade, during the war, for any bushfire outbreak.

All the brigade members were enlisted as part of the Voluntary Defence Auxilliaries.

On 11 March 1944 the first truck, an ex-military Chevrolet,with a 600 gallon water tank was acquired., this unit was housed at Huttons Bacon Factory in Sandford Road.

In 1949 a phone service was installed in the district giving rise to easier communication during fire periods.

In 1955 a 12 metre high fire lookout tower, the Warby Fire Tower was erected at the northern end of the Warby Ranges, it was decommissioned in 1991.

In 1967 a new International 4x4 tanker was received by the brigade, it was very capable in rugged terrain, but was limited to only 400 gallons of water.

1968 saw the construction of the South Wangaratta Fire Shed on the corner of Gravel Pit and Warby Range Roads.

This was followed, soon after, in 1972 by the formation of the Women’s Auxillary.

Between 1975 and 1983 there were three truck updates, all being International 4x4 tankers as well as a portable quick fill pump and relay pump to facilitate pumping water up long distances on steep slopes.

A new International ACCO 4x4, 3.4 tanker became the fire fighting vehicle in 1983, then followed an Isuzu in 1991 that was a small town tanker.

The current South Wangaratta Fire Station and Community Room officially opened on the corner of Shanley Street and Warby Range Road on the 18 July 2004.

Captain French said the station is now set for a $250,000 upgrade through the state government's Victoria Emergency Services Equipment Program.

This will see a major expansion to their Shanley Street facility's toilets, changerooms, installing a cleaning room, and another vehicle bay to hold the capacity to apply for another tanker.

The brigade has been very active in its support and representation at major incidents over many years, including the Sydney fires in 1994, Dandenong fires in 1997, campaign fires in 2003, Buckland Valley, Black Range, Tatong fire from 2006-2007, the Black Saturday fire in 2009, and most recently their firefighter members accumulated 260 hours away last season in Longwood and Walwa with their truck being out of station for seven days over the two campaign sections.

For those interested in volunteering or seeking further information, visit https://www.cfa.vic.gov.au/volunteers-careers/volunteer-with-cfa.