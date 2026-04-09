Probus Clubs in North East Victoria and the Goulburn Valley are celebrating the 50th Anniversary of Probus Clubs in Australia at the Wangaratta Turf Club on Wednesday, 6 May.

It will be accompanied by a luncheon as well as keynote speaker Heather Ewart.

Heather Ewart is a respected journalist and broadcaster, best known for her decades-long career with the ABC, including as the much-loved presenter of Back Roads.

She has recently been appointed to the board of the Mental Health Foundation of Australia.

Heather brings both professional credibility and a personal connection to Probus and its purpose.

Her own mother was a Probus member, giving Heather firsthand insight into the powerful role social connection can play when Australians quit full time work, lose a partner or live remotely.

Since stepping back as presenter of Back Roads, Heather has remained an active and respected voice in Australian media and public life.

She and her husband, journalist Barrie Cassidy, live in Melbourne and spend time at their holiday home on the New South Wales south coast.

Cost is $40 per person, with attendees to arrive at 11am, with Heather to speak at 1pm.

Probus members, friends and the general public are invited to attend.

For further information contact Shirley Sullivan via Sullivan.shirl26@gmail.com or 0408 574 556, or Ronald Webb at ronmax1@bigpond.com or 0417 644 877.