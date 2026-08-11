A driver has allegedly been caught travelling more than 50km/h over the speed limit while overtaking five cars at Whorouly on Friday night.

A Victoria Police spokesperson said about 9:40pm on 7 August, Wangaratta Highway Patrol members observed a black Ford Raptor overtaking five vehicles.

“Police detected the vehicle travelling at 152km/h in a 100km/h zone,” they said.

“The vehicle was intercepted and impounded for 30 days, with the driver to be summonsed to appear before a court at a later date.”

The spokesperson reminded motorists to be patient and to limit dangerous risks on the roads, particularly when heading to the snow this season.