The bang of fireworks and fizz of champagne bottles popping their corks when the clock strikes 12 is under threat this year as the future of Wangaratta’s biggest New Year’s Eve party hangs in the balance.

The celebration is one of North East Victoria’s largest single-night events, bringing together around 10,000 residents and visitors in a high-energy, family-focused environment but the 2026 rendition depends on local business support.

Due to obvious budget restraints, council is seeking sponsorship to help deliver this year’s celebration as without confirmed partnerships, the event will not be able to proceed in its current format.

Rural City of Wangaratta Mayor Irene Grant said this is a much-loved community event that brings people together and creates a positive start to the year.

"Partnering with council this New Year’s Eve is a chance to showcase your business while helping keep this important event for Wangaratta," she said.

"It’s also an opportunity to help create lasting memories for local families and visitors alike.”

Held at the Wangaratta Showgrounds, the event in the past has featured a full evening of live entertainment, fireworks, children’s activities, and food vendors, creating a highly engaged audience and multiple opportunities for businesses to connect directly with families, locals, and visitors on one of the busiest nights of the year.

But with the current drag on council coffers, support is needed to continue such largesse.

“Our New Year’s Eve celebration delivers strong benefits for local businesses and the broader economy," Matt Nelson, Rural City of Wangaratta CEO, said.

"But an event of this scale can’t be delivered by council alone.

"Without sponsorship support, it won’t be possible to deliver the event in its current form.

"This is a clear opportunity for local businesses to connect with a large, engaged audience while supporting a key regional event.”

Sponsorship will directly support key elements of the event, including entertainment, children’s activities, and essential infrastructure, while delivering measurable value for partners through brand exposure, on-site activation, and integrated marketing opportunities.

Partnership opportunities are designed to deliver both reach and impact, with council is seeking a range of sponsorship partners to support the delivery of this year’s event.

There are two sponsorship tiers available, designed to accommodate both smaller local businesses and larger partners.

Core Packages are $5000 or $10,000 however council may consider other options.

Platinum Partners receive premium main stage branding, placing their business at the centre of the event, while Major Partners can align with high-traffic areas such as the chill-out space, car showroom, or kids’ zone.

To deliver the event at its current scale and standard, council is seeking significant financial support across these tiers.

Securing a mix of sponsors will be critical to ensuring the event can continue in the same way for the community.

For businesses, this is a rare opportunity to reach a large and diverse audience in one place.

From families spending time in the kids’ zone to visitors exploring food and entertainment, the event delivers strong visibility, repeat exposure and direct customer interaction throughout the night.

Partnering with Wangaratta New Year’s Eve is both a commercial opportunity and a chance to demonstrate your organisation’s commitment to the local community, supporting an event that drives visitation, local spending, and strong community connection.

Businesses interested in partnering with Council are encouraged to get in touch to discuss suitable opportunities.

Email events@wangaratta.vic.gov.au to discuss partnership opportunities, or find out more on council’s website www.wangaratta.vic.gov.au/sponsor-nye.