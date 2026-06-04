By Keyna MacPhee, WHS instrumental music program leader

Wangaratta High School's 43rd annual talent quest delivered a high quality evening of entertainment to a packed WHS performing arts centre audience on 20 May.

The 23-act line-up was introduced by charismatic student MCs Emilio Miliankos-King and Oscar Benson, who proved themselves to be a 'dynamite duo' in more ways than one.

The show kicked off with the time-honoured talent quest tradition, the year 12 opening number; dressed to impress under the 'Back to the 2000s' theme, the class of 2026 set the mood for the night.

From there, the stage came alive with an eclectic mix of nostalgia, featuring everything from Fountain Lakes' finest and cooking mice, to high fashion models, pitch-perfect sign seers, alien-policing Men in Black, and a whole Jamiroquai of Napoleon Dynamites (earning MCs Emilio and Oscar, alongside Jack Ford and Lachie Pensak, the best year 12 costume award).

With the stage set, opening act Dirty Hands threw hard punches with its rendition of 'Eye of the Tiger', immediately getting the crowd's adrenaline pumping.

With so many acts taking the stage, the night was a masterclass in variety, leaving the panel of judges (ex-alumni and professional musicians Clancy Bassett and Marc Paola, professional vocalist Antonia Maher, and WHS sports teacher Sandy Newman) with some tough decisions.

Taking out the coveted title of overall winners was the year 12 powerhouse band Fridge Girl.

Comprising Levi Zachariou, Aurelio McIlroy, Luka Hildebrand, Riley Sutherland and Cooper Young, the group performed 'Sunflower', with their craft and comfort on stage making them an obvious standout.

It was a busy and successful night for individual members of the band, too.

Earlier in the first act, Luka Hildebrand had already showcased his stellar guitar skills with 'Comfortably Numb'.

Meanwhile, frontman Levi Zachariou had performed an emotional solo of 'Glimpse of Us' to open the second act - a performance so moving it earned him the best male vocalist award.

Remarkably, Levi wasn't the only member of his family to shine.

The Zachariou household is clearly blessed with strong musical genes, as Levi's younger sister, Mia Zachariou, delivered a hair-raisingly good solo performance of 'Die on this Hill', earning her the title of best new talent.

The award for best female vocalist went to Alexis Cox.

After helping kick off the night in the opening 'Eye of the Tiger' ensemble, Alexis returned to the stage in the second half to deliver a resonating, intense, and unforgettable solo cover of Radiohead’s 'Creep'.

This year’s talent quest offered something for everyone.

Nim Drysdale showcased her heritage early in the first act with a traditional Thai dance; poised, thoughtful, elegant, and fascinating, her beautiful display earned her the best variety act award.

In a brilliant shift of tempo, Jacinta Snowdon captivated the room with a flawless flute solo of Laufey's 'Clockwork'.

Marking her third flute solo in as many talent quests, Jacinta's dedication and skill earned her the best instrumentalist award.

There wasn't a dry eye in the house when Lusila Solomua took the stage in a deeply emotional tribute to her late best friend, Ata, singing 'Love Will Keep Us Alive' (Tiaho Mai Ra).

It was a performance of immense significance and grace, which earned her a well-deserved special judges award.

Early in the first act, saxophone quartet CHEX - fresh from performing at Melbourne's prestigious Hamer Hall - pivoted the room's energy beautifully with a lively, crowd-pleasing rendition of the Monsters Inc theme.

Later, near the end of the second act, CHEX member and resident "scream machine" Elliott Rowles returned to the stage solo to perform 'Slaughterhouse 2'.

Not to be outdone by the students, the high school staff acts embraced the 2000s theme with enthusiasm, many teachers appearing thrilled to be reliving their late teens (or early 20s and 30s).

The crowd went wild as the staff tore up the stage dancing to Flo Rida and rocking out to Wolfmother, bringing a dose of fun and energy to the evening's program.

PHOTOS: Marc Bongers