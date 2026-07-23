Public school students and families across Wangaratta have faced disruptions as teachers, principals and education support staff joined a statewide stop-work action over pay, workload and school funding on Thursday 23 July.

Of the schools which responded to this masthead, Wangaratta High School confirmed the school was open to students who made it to the facility.

In a social media post, Wangaratta High School said the industrial action will impact the normal operations of the school.

Glenrowan Primary School had three of their six classes running today, with less than a third of students attending.

“The regular program has been altered to cater for the students that have attended, but also not learning new concepts that would disadvantage those who are not here,” principal Kary Duncombe said.

“We have a number of teaching and education support staff taking industrial action today.”

While some schools, such as Oxley Primary School saw no disruptions to their programs, other schools appeared to have worked on adjusted timetables.

The Australian Education Union Victorian Branch said Thursday’s 24-hour strike was part of an escalating industrial campaign against the state government, arguing Victoria’s public schools remain the lowest funded in the country while staff continue to shoulder excessive unpaid overtime.

The union said it did not take the action lightly, acknowledging the impact on families, but said the stoppage was necessary to push for a pay and conditions offer that better values school staff and addresses ongoing workforce shortages.

The Australian Education Union Victorian Branch president Justin Mullaly said public school teachers, principals and education support staff are overworked and undervalued, working an average of 12 hours unpaid overtime every week to make up for the government’s funding shortfall.

“There is an ongoing workforce shortage in public schools that the Allan Labor Government has not properly addressed, with just three in 10 school staff saying they plan to remain in public schools until retirement," he said.

“AEU members work with students and families every day with a shared responsibility to ensure that our students thrive when it comes to their learning and wellbeing.

"This partnership relies on every student having access to the resources and the support they need to reach their full potential.

“Families take that responsibility seriously.

"AEU members take that responsibility seriously and they both need to be supported by a state government that matches that commitment.

“The Premier and the Education Minister must fix their public school funding mess and put a pay and conditions offer on the table that properly respects and values the work of principals, teachers and education support staff."

Earlier this week AEU members had rejected the latest state government offer of at least a 28.3 per cent increase over the next four years, starting with an increase of 12.75 per cent by October 2026.