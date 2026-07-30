Wangaratta locals and visitors can step back into the city’s early history this Saturday 1 August, when the Wangaratta Historical Society hosts its monthly Guided CBD Historical Walk.

Led by coordinator Adrian Twitt, the free walk starts at 10am at Marmungun Rock in Apex Park and follows an approximately two-kilometre route through key CBD sites before finishing at the Wangaratta Historical Society Museum.

The route will take participants along the bike path, under the bridge, across the Ovens River and through King George Gardens, with the morning ending at the museum and an invitation to continue the conversation over a cuppa at a local café.

Adrian said the walk was designed to bring Wangaratta’s origins to life through the stories of the people who helped shape the town.

“I will share stories of people who arrived in Wangaratta and why they came,” he said.

“I like to tell the stories of why the Ovens Crossing, as it was called in the late 1830s, actually became Wangaratta, and some of the people who came in that early period from 1838 onwards.”

“We kind of accept Wangaratta as it is, but I think the story of Wangaratta is a really interesting one.

“People don’t realise Wangaratta was actually settled by white people from Sydney rather than Melbourne.”

Adrian said the walk also highlights stories of travellers who came through the district in search of adventure.

“One example is Lady Franklin, who was the wife of the governor of Van Diemen’s Land, who decided to travel overland rather than boat to visit the governor of New South Wales in Sydney in 1839,” he said.

“To my knowledge, she was the first woman to cross the Ovens River coming from the Melbourne direction.”

The Wangaratta Historical Society runs guided historical walks on the first Saturday of each month, with different guides bringing their own areas of interest to the program.

The walk is free and open to everyone, with donations gratefully received by the Wangaratta Historical Society.

Registrations can be made by calling Adrian Twitt on 0470 403 875.

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What's On In Brief

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Library book sale

The Friends of Wangaratta Library are holding a book sale on Saturday 1 August from 9.30am to 12pm at Wangaratta Library.

There will be a large range of second-hand adult fiction, non-fiction, and children’s books to choose from.

All money raised will assist the library in providing programming and events.

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King Valley producers join forces for a single dinner

For one night only, three of the King Valley's winemakers will swap their own cellar doors for a single shared table, pouring their wines side by side and telling the stories behind them in person, over a meal built specifically to match.

'Three Wineries One Table' brings La Cantina, King River Estate and Red Feet Wines together for the first time at one seated dinner, paired course-by-course with small plates from Ineeta's Café on Saturday 1 August from 5:30pm–10:00pm at Whitfield Recreation Reserve.

Ineeta's Café has designed a small plate to match each pour, creating six paired courses across the evening.

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Listen to the soundtrack of a generation live at WPACC

Join in a night celebrating the music of Creedence Clearwater Revival and John Fogerty this weekend, as Creedence Clearwater Collective presents the music of one of the world’s most iconic bands at the Wangaratta Performing Arts and Convention Centre on Sunday 2 August.

Creedence Clearwater Collective brings to the stage the all the hits that defined a generation, and have become the soundtrack for many more.

You do not want to hear through the grapevine that you missed out on this howling good time.

Tickets are available at www.wpacc.com.au/.

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Pop-up free op shop

A pop-up free op shop will be held on Sunday 2 August at the Seventh-day Adventist Church in Phillipson Street from 10am to 2pm.

The op shop will offer clothes, linen and blankets, doonas and covers, kitchen items, books, shoes and plants, and a free morning tea will continue through lunchtime.

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Avian Park Community Market

The Avian Park Community Market is on this Sunday at Avian Park, on Newman Street in Wangaratta, from 9am until 1pm with a wide range of stalls to browse with new and used items, plants, fruit and veg and more, with refreshments available.

For more information visit the market's Facebook page 'Avian Park Community Market Wangaratta' or to book a stall call Sheree on 0401 665 886.

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