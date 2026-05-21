GANEAA's (Goulburn and North East Arts Alliance) Still Life exhibition is now on at The Bainz Gallery in the foyer of the Wangaratta Library for the month of May.

It showcases the works of 19 local and regional artists, inspired by the time-honoured theme of Still Life.

The opening on Thursday 14 May, was well attended and featured a smoking ceremony and welcome to country from Kevin Cooper and his two children, Emily and Patrick, followed by a tribute to Uncle Freddie Dowling with fond anecdotes from Ian Davidson from Wangaratta Landcare and Sustainability and from members of the gathering.

Following was a performance by Linda Simpson, accompanied by Chris Mangan, of songs written and inspired by Uncle Freddie's cultural heritage.