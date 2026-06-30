This week's wet weather may have some impact on the start of construction for the Merriwa Park Story Space, but after more than two and a half years of planning and collaboration, the Wangaratta Grit and Resilience Program is excited to see the project coming to life.

Fencing has been erected around the project site near the footbridge at the Ryley Street end of the park, in readiness for the first stage of works.

The project will ultimately involve installation of timber storyboards featuring selected local stories submitted by residents, along with seating encouraging people to spend time in the space.

The storyboards and seating will be fashioned from red gum timber salvaged from trees that were removed from the park in 2024 for safety reasons.

The installation is intended to offer a simple and accessible way to engage with the park's history and community experiences.

Bek Nash-Webster, coordinator of the Grit and Resilience Program which is funded by the state government's Social Inclusion Action Group (SIAG) initiative, said the project was something of which the program's consortium and working group were incredibly proud.

"An enormous amount of work has gone into getting the project to this stage, and it reflects the dedication, passion and commitment of so many people across the council and our community," she said.

"The stories are currently being drafted, and we're looking forward to sharing them with the broader community in the months ahead.

"We'd also like to take this opportunity to sincerely thank the Wangaratta community for its ongoing support, enthusiasm and willingness to share stories and ideas throughout the journey.

"Community input has been at the heart of this project from the beginning, and we are grateful to everyone who has contributed along the way."