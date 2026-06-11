The 2026 Weekend Fit for a King festival welcomed a strong turnout, with more than 980 tickets sold across the weekend.

Weekend Fit for a King food and wine festival event manager Shannon Pizzini described the event as a great success.

“Visitors travelled from all over as well as locally to experience the traditional food, exceptional wine and warm hospitality throughout the King Valley, contributing to a vibrant and successful festival atmosphere,” she said.

“Feedback from attendees and wineries has been overwhelmingly positive, highlighting the strong sense of community, exceptional hospitality and memorable experiences delivered throughout the weekend.”

The King Valley wine families once again opened their doors and welcomed visitors in to experience their hospitality and be part of their traditions in a way that only happens once a year.

Shannon said the opportunity for visitors to experience the unique personality of each winery in a way that only happens once a year is a major highlight.

"Visitors loved the warm Italian style hospitality the King Valley is renowned for, traditions and authentic stories behind every venue," she said.

"Whether guests found their perfect fit at a favourite winery or chose to explore them all, the festival offered something for everyone and showcased the incredible diversity of the King Valley wine region."

Plans are already in motion for next year's festival, with organisers and participating wineries ready to build on the success of this year’s event, growing the festival and delivering another unforgettable ultimate winter escape in the King Valley in 2027.

Shannon said the festival continues to demonstrate the strength, creativity and collaboration of the King Valley wine community.

"We would like to thank all the amazing visitors who helped make the festival such a success," she said.

"The support shown for the region reinforces why the King Valley remains one of Australia’s most unique and welcoming food and wine destinations, and we look forward to welcoming everyone back next year."