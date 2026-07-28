Cathedral College Wangaratta students rolled up their sleeves to celebrate National Tree Day last week, planting 50 native Indigenous trees and shrubs across the college grounds with the support of the Rural City of Wangaratta.

Year 1 students were joined by year 12 student Eric Pickard, the college's environment and sustainability captain, for the special planting activity, which highlighted the importance of caring for the local environment and creating habitats for native wildlife.

The Indigenous plants were generously donated by the Rural City of Wangaratta as part of its National Tree Day initiative.

In providing the plants, council encouraged students to improve biodiversity on campus by establishing vegetation that will provide food and shelter for local wildlife.

The species planted included Golden Wattle (Acacia pycnantha), Blackwood (Acacia melanoxylon), Varnish Wattle (Acacia verniciflua), River Bottlebrush (Callistemon sieberi), Yellow Box (Eucalyptus melliodora), Grey Box (Eucalyptus microcarpa) and Rough-barked Honey-myrtle (Melaleuca parvistaminea).

The planting project provided students with a hands-on learning opportunity, reinforcing the importance of environmental stewardship while leaving a lasting legacy for future generations of Cathedral students.

National Tree Day, established by Planet Ark in 1996, is Australia's largest community tree-planting and nature care event.

Each year, it encourages Australians of all ages to connect with nature by planting native trees, shrubs and grasses, helping to restore habitats and create healthier, more sustainable communities.

The college extends its thanks to the Rural City of Wangaratta for its generous support in helping students make a meaningful contribution to the local environment.