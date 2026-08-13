Cathedral College Wangaratta is set to present 'We Will Rock You' this weekend, a high-energy, feel good musical packed with more than 20 iconic Queen hits, on Friday 14 August at 7pm and Saturday 15 August 1pm and 7pm at Wangaratta Performing Arts & Convention Centre.

Set in a futuristic world where originality is forbidden and music is generated by algorithms, the story follows a group of rebellious young people who refuse to conform.

Led by two unlikely heroes, they set out on a daring quest to rediscover real music, creativity, and the power of individual expression.

As the rebels challenge the all controlling Globalsoft Corporation, they learn that finding your own voice can change the world.

Bold, funny, and bursting with energy, 'We Will Rock You' celebrates individuality, freedom, and the unifying power of music.

With its electrifying rock anthems and message that resonates strongly with young people today, this musical promises a foot stomping, fist pumping theatrical experience that will have audiences singing along and cheering from start to finish.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.wpacc.com.au/.

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What's On In Brief

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Wangaratta Park Run

Kickstart your weekend by joining in the weekly Wangaratta Parkrun on Saturday 15 August at 8am for a five kilometres timed run, jog or walk from Apex Park.

Taking part is easy – just register in advance by 6pm on the Friday before your first ever parkrun event, the great thing is that you only ever need to do this once.

For more information or to register, visit https://www.parkrun.com.au/wangaratta/.

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Happy Dog Walk on Sunday

Wangaratta Kennel & Obedience Dog Club will hold its monthly Happy Dogs Walk on Sunday 16 August from 9.30am, from the kennel club (at the showgrounds), with coffee to follow as available.

The club invites all dog owners and their dogs to enjoy a leisurely three to four kilometre walk through parklands and along gentle pathways and footpaths, for no more than one hour duration.

For more information, phone Ron on 0417 644 877 or Kevin on 0418 221 260.

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Avian Park Community Market

The Avian Park Community Market is on Sunday at Avian Park, on Newman Street in Wangaratta, from 9am until 1pm with a wide range of stalls to browse with new and used items, plants, fruit and veg and more, with refreshments available.

For more information visit the market's Facebook page 'Avian Park Community Market Wangaratta' or to book a stall call Sheree on 0401 665 886.

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Yackandandah Lions Club Community Market

Visit the Yackandandah Lions Club Community Market on Sunday 16 August in Wellsford Street to browse a range of local produce, fresh fruit and vegetables, olives and olive products, wine, jam, chutney and much more.

Proudly facilitated by the Yackandandah Lions Club, be sure to sample a sausage in bread from their volunteer run barbecue while you are there.

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